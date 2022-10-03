Michael Fanone, A Veteran Dc Police Officer Attacked At The Capitol Incident, Says Speaking Out ‘destroyed My Career’

Michael Fanone, a retired DC Metropolitan Police officer, claims he has paid a high price for his outspokenness against the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Michael Fanone has run out of money. Fanone told Rolling Stone, in the third person, “I said the things that I said for free and fucking damaged my career, made my position unsustainable, and then attempted to create hard lemonade out of lemons. I’m fairly sure that’s why people do stuff like this.””

On October 11, Fanone will issue his autobiography, titled “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul.”

When former President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, Fanone was one of the officers defending it. According to the prosecution, Fanone was repeatedly shocked, assaulted with a flagpole, and dragged down a flight of stairs. According to him, the attack caused a heart attack, a concussion, and the resulting traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He told CNN in April 2021, “I experienced the most vicious, savage hand-to-hand combat of my whole life, much alone my enforcement career, which spans almost two decades.” “I never expected this to be a part of my law enforcement profession,” the officer said.

Kyle Young, one of four men accused of attacking Fanone, was given an 86-month prison term on Tuesday.

Fanone has frequently countered Republican attempts to downplay the Capitol attack. Even after testifying before Congress in July 2021, Fanone said he understood he was taking a professional risk by speaking up.

Fanone told Rolling Stone, “the criticism from within the [police] department moved from quiet murmurs to screams and yells” following his congressional appearance, and he realized his career in law enforcement was “fucking done with.”

After recovering from his injuries, he intended to return to full duty, but on December 31, 2021, he quit with a note to his supervisor that read, “Go fuck yourself,” as reported by Rolling Stone.

“As soon as that happened, I thought, “Oh, shit. ‘I’ve decided to leave the police force “His words.