Michael Phelps Net Worth 2022: He Mourns The Death Of His Father Fred Phelps

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is a corporate endorser. Michael Phelps has 28 Olympic medals (23 gold) and is regarded as the best swimmer of all time.

Early Life

Michael Fred Phelps II was born in Baltimore in 1985. His parents are a middle school principal and a former state trooper. When he was 9, his parents split, and his dad remarried in 2000. Phelps says the divorce affected the siblings’ bond with their father. He graduated from Towson High in 2003.

Career

Michael began swimming at 7 and adults quickly recognized his aptitude. He made the 2000 U.S. Summer Olympic Team at age 15. Phelps finished fifth in the 200-meter butterfly at the Sydney Olympics.

Phelps achieved a world record in the 200-meter butterfly in the spring of 2001. He won his first international medal at the 2001 World Championships. Phelps achieved five world records after high school.

Phelps studied sports management and marketing at Michigan under veteran coach Bob Bowman. Throughout, he broke world records at Pan Pacific and World Championships.

Phelps earned 17 medals in Athens and Beijing, including six gold and two silver. Phelps broke Mark Spitz’s record for most Gold Medals in a single Olympics by winning 8 (Spitz had won 7). 2009: He broke the 100-meter butterfly world record at 5.5 mph.

He won four gold and two silver at the 2012 London Olympics. After the London Games, Phelps teased retirement, but he competed in 2014 at the Mesa Grand Prix while the world worried about his Olympic future.

He came out of retirement to compete in Rio and became the first American man to make five Olympic teams. That year, he won 5 gold and 1 silver.

Phelps confirmed his retirement on August 12, 2016, despite rumors he'd return for 2020. He has the most Olympic medals ever. He has the most world records, 39.

Michael has had one of the most successful post-Olympic careers in U.S. history. He’s sponsored by dozens of companies and appears in commercials. His partnerships with Under Armour, Visa, Speedo, and Wheaties have increased his wealth.

Endorsements

Michael has had a rich endorsement portfolio for decades. He still has signed contracts with companies like Subway, AT&T, Visa, Speedo, PowerBar, and Asics.

Michael is also an investor in the mental health firm Talkspace. Talkspace is worth $1 to $3 billion.

Personal Life

Independent, alone, and concentrated describe Phelps. During the Olympics, he was known as a “loner” who preferred solitude to group events. 2016 was his first Olympic Opening Ceremony. His former coach called him “unbelievably kind-hearted” when interacting with supporters and little children.

Michael married Nicole Johnson on June 13, 2016. Their covert wedding was announced four months later. Boomer Robert Phelps (born 2016), Beckett Richard Phelps (born 2018), and Maverick Nicolas Phelps (b. 2019). Paradise Valley, Arizona, is home. Phelps and Bowman are now assistant coaches for Arizona State.

Phelps struggled with depression, ADHD, and suicidal thoughts following the 2012 Olympics. He’s open about his struggles and a proponent of mental health care. In 2017, he joined Medibio, a mental health diagnostics company.

He Mourns The Death Of His Father Fred Phelps

Fred Phelps died, Michael Phelps said on Instagram. Michael posted three vintage images of his father with a tribute.

23-time Olympic gold medalist wrote, “You’ll always be my dad…” “Still your son… I’ll miss you, dad.”

The first photo showed a young Micheal with his State Trooper father and a pool in the background. Fred tried out for the NFL in high school and college before becoming a Maryland State Trooper.

Legal Issues

Phelps was arrested for DUI in Maryland in November 2004. He pleaded guilty, was fined $250, and was compelled to speak to high school students about drunk driving. In 2009, he lost a Kellogg endorsement due to a bong photo. 2014 DUI and speeding arrests.

Michael was suspended from all competitions for six months, and the U.S. missed the 2015 World Aquatics Championships finals.

Michael Phelps Net Worth

Michael Phelps Net Worth is estimated to be around $100 Million in 2022. Phelps started the Michael Phelps Foundation with his $1 million Speedo signing bonus after the 2008 Olympics. It promotes healthy living. He cofounded Swim with the Stars, a nonprofit swim camp.

