Michigan Priest Sentenced to One Year for S*xually Molesting 5-year-old Kid After Funeral

In 1987, an 84-year-old Catholic priest was accused of s*xually abusing a 5-year-old boy. As part of a plea deal with state officials, he will spend a year in jail in Michigan.
The Rev. Vincent DeLorenzo went back to court on Tuesday in Flint, about two months after he admitted to trying to commit criminal s*xual behavior.
The attorney general’s office said that other charges were dropped as part of a deal that kept victims from having to speak at trial. However, five people did give victim-impact statements in court.
“In this case, the victims did get their day in court,” said Michael Manley, a lawyer for the defense.
DeLorenzo did not speak in court. After a funeral for a family member of the 5-year-old boy, he was charged of hitting the boy.
DeLorenzo worked at many churches, three of which were in Genesee County. In 2002, he was taken out of the Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, a neighborhood of Flint, without any warning. He told the world that he had “inappropriate s*xual contact” with a child many years ago.
Local officials, on the other hand, did not charge DeLorenzo. In 2019, officials from the state where he lived charged him. When he moved out of Michigan, the law said that he could no longer bring the case.
The attorney general’s office said, “The defendant admitting his guilt and taking responsibility for the abuse he did was an important part of this healing process for the DeLorenzo survivors.”
