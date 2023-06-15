Michigan Priest Sentenced to One Year for S*xually Molesting 5-year-old Kid After Funeral

Daily news / By /

In 1987, an 84-year-old Catholic priest was accused of s*xually abusing a 5-year-old boy. As part of a plea deal with state officials, he will spend a year in jail in Michigan.

The Rev. Vincent DeLorenzo went back to court on Tuesday in Flint, about two months after he admitted to trying to commit criminal s*xual behavior.

The attorney general’s office said that other charges were dropped as part of a deal that kept victims from having to speak at trial. However, five people did give victim-impact statements in court.

“In this case, the victims did get their day in court,” said Michael Manley, a lawyer for the defense.

DeLorenzo did not speak in court. After a funeral for a family member of the 5-year-old boy, he was charged of hitting the boy.

The tweet below verifies the news:

DeLorenzo worked at many churches, three of which were in Genesee County. In 2002, he was taken out of the Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, a neighborhood of Flint, without any warning. He told the world that he had “inappropriate s*xual contact” with a child many years ago.

Local officials, on the other hand, did not charge DeLorenzo. In 2019, officials from the state where he lived charged him. When he moved out of Michigan, the law said that he could no longer bring the case.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

The attorney general’s office said, “The defendant admitting his guilt and taking responsibility for the abuse he did was an important part of this healing process for the DeLorenzo survivors.”

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top