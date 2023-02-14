Michigan State Campus Shooting: 3 Dead, 5 Wounded; Suspect Dead

East Lansing— Police say a suspected Michigan State University gunman who killed three people and wounded numerous others died late Monday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said the 43-year-old suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot off campus. Campuswide shelter-in-place was terminated soon after midnight Tuesday.
“This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight,” Rozman said at a 12:30 a.m. press conference.
Rozman said the suspect was neither an MSU student nor an employee.
This is what a college campus looks like tonight in America.
Tomorrow marks five years since the shooting in Parkland.
Tonight, the nation is watching as another shooting unfolds at Michigan State University.
We don’t have to live like this. pic.twitter.com/w0mnDC8hN2
— Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) February 14, 2023
“We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight,” Rozman said at a 1:30 a.m. press conference.
MSU police reported three deaths and five transfers to a Lansing hospital after 11:30 p.m. Sparrow Hospital spokesman John Foren said all five were in critical condition around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Rozman said MSU students and teachers were not immediately identified.
The shootings occurred in Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union on Grand River Avenue on MSU’s north campus in downtown East Lansing.
Rozman said police were investigating the college slayings’ motive.
“We are unsure of the suspect’s university affiliation,” Rozman said.
“We have virtually no knowledge of what the motive was,” Rozman said.
Rozman believes the suspect had police contact before shooting himself.
A heavily policed part of Lake Lansing Road near East Lansing was closed after midnight. Police pitched a tent.
University officials said parents could pick up their kids in East Lansing after the shelter-in-place order was removed.
The shooting devastated MSU leaders.
“We cannot allow this to happen again,” MSU Interim President Woodruff declared at a 1:30 a.m. press conference.
MSU canceled Tuesday and Wednesday courses.
“The whole MSU’s heart goes out to the victims and their families,” said Dan Kelly, vice chair of the MSU Board of Trustees.
Marlon Lynch, MSU’s public safety vice president and police chief, said the campus would remain a crime scene for two days.
“It won’t be business as usual,” Lynch stated. “Healing will start immediately.”
Contents
How Ordeal Started
The university stated the first shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. on the north end of campus near Grand River and Farm Lane.
“Multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside Berkey Hall,” Rozman stated. “Many cops responded. We arrived in minutes. We found multiple shooting victims.”
Rozman said police investigated a shooting at the MSU Student Union on Abbot Road. He stated the shooter left the Student Union on foot on Abbot Road and Grand River Avenue on the north side.
“We treated victims at both scenes, and there was an incredible law enforcement reaction to campus to deal with this crisis,” Rozman said.
The suspect was a Black male, shorter in stature, wearing red sneakers, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap, according to Michigan State Police video footage.
Police surrounded Snyder-Phillips Hall after hearing gunshots. MSU police investigated thereafter.
Rozman claimed campus buildings had many fake shooting complaints.
“Obviously that’s going to be part of the investigation,” Rozman added.
According to MSU’s website, Berkey Hall houses the College of Social Science, the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and the Department of Sociology. MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant first reported one death from the shooting. MSU confirmed three deaths.
Related: A Texas Man Was Found Guilty Of Murder After His Teenage Son Shot And Killed Three People In A Convenience Store and Trugoy The Dove From De La Soul Dead At 54
Hospital: “Many Stepped Up.”
Foren said five shooting victims were taken to Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital. He said they were in unknown condition.
Foren claimed Sparrow employees ran to the hospital or called to volunteer to react to the MSU active shooter scenario.
He stated the ED didn’t need volunteers.
“We sent most of them home,” Foren stated. “Many stepped up.”
Students and workers of the Broad museum, across from Berkey, huddled in blankets. A mom asked a reporter how to get her kid out of her dorm. Police stopped at the building entrance.
Alexis Dinkins, an MSU junior, heard people barricading doors and chanting, “Go. Go. Go.” She and other students fled Akers.
Police directed them to a bus stop as they departed the dorm.
“We don’t feel comfortable anywhere,” Dinkins told a gathering of students on a campus sidewalk after leaving Akers. “Terrifying,” she said.
Malaysia Newbern, 18, a freshman sociology major, remarked outside IM East, “All I could do is just think about, ya know, nothing and everything at the same time.”
Berkey, Brody, Snyder-Phillips, Mason, Abbot, Landon, and the MSU Union were secured by MSU police.
While Grand River was closed between Division and Abbot, a police aircraft circled the campus. The Meridian Township police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and Ingham County Sheriff’s Department were all there.
Campus students received texts at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“Secure now,” the texts claimed. “Fight.”
Before the shooting suspect was found, MSU police halted campus events for 48 hours and recommended people not to visit.
A lone shooter killed four students and wounded six and a teacher at Oxford High School 14 months before the MSU shooting. In October, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to the shooting and awaits a hearing to determine his life sentence.
Campus police established a centralized command station at the Cowles House. Michigan State Police and FBI joined MSU campus police.
“Did you capture him yet?” a campus dormitory window shouted at 9:40 p.m.
Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles lined Grand River Avenue outside the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in downtown East Lansing.
Two armed police officers led approximately 100 teenagers along the sidewalk.
“I’ve been briefed on the Michigan State University shooting,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night. The Michigan State Police, @msupolice, local law enforcement, and first responders are there. Let’s embrace the Spartans tonight. We’ll update everyone.”