Michigan State Campus Shooting: An Indian Student In The US Writes: Universities Do Not Prepare You For The Reality That You Could Be Shot

Five students are in serious condition after a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday that left three people dead. Although mass shootings are no longer alarming, students around the US are in shock.
Prior to relocating to Los Angeles to attend UCLA for college, I was born and raised in Gurgaon. I was aware of bomb threats in the nearby city of Delhi, but none ever presented a direct threat to me. Delhi experienced its most recent significant bombing in 2011, which was over 12 years ago. However, shootings at schools and universities are far too frequent in the US.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were more than 600 mass shootings in 2022, along with even more gun-related deaths and suicides. With about 46 events in K–12 schools, it was a record-breaking year for school shootings. More than 60 mass shootings have occurred this year alone.
The once-distant prospect of gun violence is now a reality for a student living in Los Angeles. Three weeks have passed after back-to-back mass shootings in California. Only a short drive from school, in Monterey Park, one of those occurrences took place. Some of my classmates and friends had family members living in the neighborhood.
I’m taking a course this semester on gun prevention policy. Inquisitive to learn if there was a solution we were all missing, I decided to join the class. What manifested was a serious sociopolitical issue that needs to be addressed immediately.
My lecturer was speechless yesterday when I walked into the lecture classroom. On February 14, 2018, the fifth anniversary of the Florida school shooting in Parkland, he had planned to speak about it in class, but then he learned that there had been another one.
Below is the video of identified victims:
My friends talked about how they felt numb after learning about mass shootings almost every day and how they felt cynical about the failure of gun control legislation to pass year after year.
My pupils and I talked about how they attend classrooms and evaluate their safety in the event of a campus active shooter in my first lecture. I didn’t truly think that having glass doors in a classroom would be a safety hazard like many Indian pupils do. I now make it a point to check the emergency exits in all public areas, including grocery stores, theatres, and other places besides classrooms.
The campus and neighborhoods around UCLA are generally safe, but the Michigan State shooting shows once again that American colleges aren’t immune to gun violence.
A video threatening a mass shooting at UCLA was given to the faculty by a former lecturer named Matthew Harris last year. We were not informed of this by university administrators, despite the threat’s rumor having spread among student groups.
Harris could have threatened to do this, but he was in Colorado at the time, so it seemed improbable that he would. Nevertheless, other professors refused to call off class, telling students that they would barricade the door and lock it in the event of an active shooter scenario.
I considered the campus infrastructure as I waited for news while sitting in my apartment. Since it is a public institution, there are no gates or security. Therefore, anyone can enter, whether or not they are a student. After UCLA ultimately canceled all in-person lectures and meetings, Harris was arrested the next day.
Up until the police department confirmed Harris was in arrest, I kept the threat from my family. It was challenging to call my parents, who were halfway around the world, and inform them that the next mass massacre might occur at my campus. They were eager for me to experience student life in America when I applied, but this portrays a far worse picture than they had anticipated.
I was compelled to think about how drastically different the day’s outcome might have been as a result of this incident. It had previously. In 2016, Mainak Sarkar, a former Ph.D. candidate, invaded the campus, shot a professor, then shot himself. Students criticized UCLA’s response since many classroom and lecture hall doors couldn’t be shut, and students had to rig up complex barriers to close the doors.
I feel uncomfortable and unprepared when my American classmates describe their active shooter drills in class without any emotion. International students at UCLA were only provided with a presentation during orientation rather than any training or lockdown drills. Although it has some tools and advice on its website, it doesn’t do much to get you ready for the possibility of being shot.
The circumstance at UCLA is not exceptional. College in the US offers fantastic options for individuals who want to study there. However, the nation is dealing with very genuine issues like gun violence, which you can run into while you’re here.