Troopers From the Michigan State Police Have Been Arrested for Assaulting a Bicyclist

According to a statement released by the Michigan State Police on Friday, three troopers from the Flint Post have been charged with assault and battery. Troopers Ryan Fitzko, Cody Lucas, and Justin Simpson were arraigned in the 66th District Court on charges connected to an incident that took place in Owosso on August 24, 2022, in which force was used against a biker.
The three males are each facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge. A felony of misconduct in office was added to the assault and battery charges against Lukas.
“The use of excessive force by a Michigan State Police trooper against anyone is unacceptable and inexcusable,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.
Redactions were made to “protect the privacy of the victim and witnesses and the integrity of the investigation.” before the Michigan State Police released their report on the incident that occurred on August 24. A bicyclist was spotted in the middle of the road without any lights, according to the report.
After “several physical strikes, taser deployment and OC spray deployment,” the bicyclist was taken into custody following a traffic stop, according to the report. The initial report from the troopers stated that 0.5 grams of “suspected fentanyl/heroin” were discovered in a transparent bottle in the cyclist’s backpack.
The incident’s in-car camera footage has been uploaded to YouTube by the Michigan State Police. While the event was being investigated, Fitzko and Simpson were removed from their road patrol duties and Lukas was placed on administrative leave on August 30.
“With the issuance of criminal charges, all three are now on suspension and will remain suspended pending adjudication of the criminal case and any resulting administrative investigation,” MSP said in a statement.
