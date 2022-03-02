Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Son Zain Nadella has died! Check Details Here!

In a statement released on Tuesday, Microsoft stated that Zain Nadella, the son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, has passed away. He was 25 years old at the time.

“Zain Nadella, Satya Nadella’s son, has gone away,” the business announced in a statement sent to USA TODAY via email. A family member said: “The Nadellas is taking some personal time to grieve together.”

An article from Seattle Children’s Hospital in 2021 describes Zain Nadella as being born with cerebral palsy, being legally blind, and having spastic quadriplegia. He got care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

As Satya Nadella said on LinkedIn in 2017, “He is the pride of our family, whose strength and kindness both inspire and excite me to continue pushing the frontiers of what technology can achieve.”

The hospital received a $15 million donation from Nadella’s family last year, which would be used to “improve precision medicine neurosciences and juvenile mental health treatment.”

In a statement released when the contribution was revealed, Anu Nadella, Satya Nadella’s wife, said: “As parents, our lives have been influenced by the needs of our children.

We believe that by commemorating Zain’s path, we can enhance and innovate care for coming generations in every community.”

In a post on LinkedIn published in 2017, Satya Nadella shared the tale of Zain’s birth with readers. Zain was born on August 13, 1996, weighing 3 pounds and suffering from in utero asphyxiation when he was delivered.

Due to Zain’s cerebral palsy, Satya Nadella stated in an extract from his book, “Hit Refresh” that he will require the use of a wheelchair as well as regular care because of his condition.

In the blog post, Satya Nadella stated that Zain’s life had motivated him to advocate for Microsoft to make accessibility a top priority.

Being a parent to a boy with special needs was a watershed moment in Nadella’s life, and it has influenced who he is now, according to him. “My understanding of the path of persons with disabilities has improved as a result of this experience.

I’ve been influenced by it regarding my enthusiasm for and concept of linking fresh ideas with empathy for others.

And it is for this reason that I am sincerely dedicated to working with my colleagues at Microsoft to push the boundaries of what love and compassion paired with human creativity and a desire to make a difference can accomplish.”

Satya Nadella Shared A Post About His Son’s Birth

I recall the year 1996 as being an exciting period of my life. My wife, Anu, was 25 years old and 29.

My engineering career was taking off simultaneously as she established her architectural career. Although we were far away from our family in India, we adjusted to our new life in the Seattle region.

However, even more, joyful was that Anu was expecting our first child. The months leading up to his birth at the apartment we were renting near the Microsoft campus were spent frantically planning for his arrival – constructing a nursery, putting things in place for Anu to return to her work, and imagining how our weekends and holidays would be different. We were eager to bring a new source of happiness into our lives.

But then something occurred, and our plans altered. According to the novel “Hit Refresh,” Anu realized that her baby was not moving as much as she had become accustomed to one night during her thirty-sixth week of pregnancy. Consequently, we proceeded to the emergency department of a nearby hospital in Bellevue.

We assumed it would be a normal exam that would result in nothing more than new parent concern. I particularly recall being irritated by the long wait periods we had to endure in the emergency department.

However, after further investigation, the physicians became concerned enough to order an emergency cesarean section to be performed. On August 13, 1996, Zain was born at 11:29 p.m., weighing exactly three pounds. He didn’t shed a tear.

When Zain was born, he was taken from the hospital in Bellevue beyond Lake Washington to Seattle Children’s Hospital, which is home to a cutting-edge Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Anu began to heal from the tough delivery she had experienced. I spent the night with her at the hospital and then went straight to Zain’s the next morning to see him.

I had no point in how our lives would alter due to that decision. We heard more about the damage caused by in utero asphyxiation and how Zain would require a wheelchair and be completely dependent on us for the next couple of years due to severe cerebral palsy. We also learned more about the risks of pregnancy.

I was in a state of shock. But, more than anything, I was disappointed in how things turned out for Anu and me.

To say that period was challenging would underestimate the truth. On the other hand, Anu’s feeling about Zain’s birth was instantly different from mine, and this is one of the things I remember the most distinctly.

Rather than worrying about what this meant for her, Anu was more concerned with what it meant for Zain and how we might best care for him. “Why us?” she didn’t question since she instinctively sensed his agony first, before her own.

Observing her throughout those first few days, weeks, and months taught me greatly. Anu helped me see that nothing had happened to her or me, but that something had happened to Zain over time, and that I needed to forgive her.

As his parents, it was our responsibility not to ask “why” but rather to do everything to ease his situation. Anu is a wonderful lady, mother, and spouse who inspires me daily.

It is clear that she has a strong sense of empathy for others, and I have learned from her that when I include empathy into my everyday acts, it has a profound effect, whether I am in my job as a parent or as a CEO.

She inspires me with her openness to share more about her motherhood journey, hoping to assist others.

The theme of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month in the United States — which is observed every October — is “Inclusion drives innovation,” which seems appropriate. We couldn’t agree with you more.

When it comes to product development at Microsoft, accessibility is a top priority.

This includes everything from core features in Windows 10 such as Narrator to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with innovations such as Hearing AI, which Azure engineer Swetha Machanavajhala developed.

As a result, we recognize that having a diverse personnel base reflective of all backgrounds and talents is one of our most significant advantages.

We remain committed to hiring people with disabilities through initiatives such as the Autism Hiring Program and the Supported Employment Program, which help us further our mission to empower every person on the planet, including the more than 1 billion people who have disabilities as other initiatives.

At my core, I am an optimist who believes that technology can help the development of tremendous human talent and insight at their most powerful.

People may also discover the enormous joy and a deeper connection to the world around them, I believe, if they have the opportunity to achieve their professional and personal potential.