Middle Tennessee Can Expect Severe Weather and High Temperatures

Over the next 48 hours, there will be two weather alerts. Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have been given Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for Friday. Severe storms will be a danger Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
There is a small chance (level 1/5) of strong to severe storms in all of Middle Tennessee from Friday night until Saturday morning.
Timing:
Storms will come in from the north late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, and strong winds will be the main things to worry about. The chance of a tornado is very small, but it’s not zero.
Storms on Saturday and Sunday:
Storms that are strong to severe are likely to happen again Saturday morning and again Saturday night.
Timing:
There could be a few storms early Saturday morning. Then, it won’t rain for most of the day. A line of storms will form early in the evening and move east until early Sunday morning.
Before the rains come, the heat will also be getting worse. On Friday, there is an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory. Then, Middle and Western Tennessee will still have very hot weather on Saturday.
We don’t think it will get as hot as it has in the past in Nashville, but it’s already above 90 degrees, which is normal.
Taking into account the heat, it will feel like it’s between 100 and 115 degrees, which will make it hard for some people to breathe. Please try not to spend too much time outside if you can help it.
