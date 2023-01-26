Mike Tyson Is Charged With Raping A Woman In The Early 1990s In A New Civil Suit

In a new civil claim that was brought against Mike Tyson in January, the defendant is accused of committing rape against a woman in the early 1990s. In the complaint, it is stated that Tyson “violently raped” a woman as she was riding in the back of a limousine.
After a law was passed in New York that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on sexual abuse, the lawsuit was brought before the court in charge of Albany County.
The lady who brought the lawsuit said that she first encountered Tyson in the early 1990s in New York City at a dance club called Septembers. The woman was with a friend when the buddy had to leave to go get the friend’s car. Reportedly, Tyson informed the woman that they could pick up her buddy in his limousine if she wanted.
It has been stated that Tyson began kissing the woman as soon as she entered his limousine. According to reports, the woman told Tyson to cease his actions. According to the lawsuit, the lady afterwards stated that Tyson “took my trousers off and violently assaulted me.”
After the incident, the woman stated that she had experienced “physical, psychological, and emotional injuries.” [Citation needed] She said that the alleged rape caused her to suffer from feelings of guilt and embarrassment, as well as despair, anxiety, and panic attacks.
Because of Tyson’s celebrity notoriety, the woman chose to bring the lawsuit under an alias. According to what is said in the lawsuit, “Tyson is a famous celebrity, and I know that I would be harassed by the media and all of his friends.”
After being found guilty of raping a woman in 1992, Tyson served a sentence of three years in prison for his crime. Tyson was given a sentence of six years in prison initially, but after three years he was granted parole and released from custody. In 1996, Tyson made his comeback to the ring and continued his career as a professional boxer.
Read More:
- Baltimore Police Identify 18-year-old Shot And Killed On Tuesday
- An Employee Of Dollar General Is Charged With Stealing Almost $80,000 Through Fraudulent Transactions