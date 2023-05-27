Milan Guy Found Guilty of Multiple Criminal S*xual Conduct

This week, a jury in the Monroe County Circuit Court found a man from Milan guilty on several counts of criminal sexual behavior.
A news statement said that Moses Ralph Aikens, 44, was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with force or coercion from July 24, 2018, to July 28, 2018.
On Tuesday, a jury found Aikens guilty of all five charges against him in front of Circuit Judge Daniel S. White. Aikens was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.
All of these crimes were done with force or duress. Aikens could spend up to 30 years in prison because he was found guilty of being a repeat criminal for the third time. The sentencing will happen on July 20.
In an email, Yorkey said he wouldn’t talk about the case because he wanted to protect the victim’s privacy. But he said that penetration is part of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and that inappropriate sexual touching is part of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Leah Hubbard, a senior trial lawyer for the state of Michigan, was in charge of the case. Ryleigh Treirweiler, a law clerk, and Alana Horkey, who is in charge of victims’ rights, helped her. The defendant was defended by James P. Bartlett, a lawyer from Monroe. John Gurganus and Patrick Davison, both of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, looked into the case.
Yorkey praised Hubbard, Treweiler, and Horkey for spending hours getting ready, as well as “the courage of the victim in this case” and “the impressive efforts of law enforcement, especially the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detectives,” according to a news release.
Yorkey also said that he thought the jury did a great job because they paid close attention to all the facts and thought carefully about the case before coming to a decision.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Three Former Jackson Police Officers Charged With Homicide in Keith Murriel’s De@th
- An Illinois Man Who D!ed in WWII Will Be Buried in Killeen, Texas
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!