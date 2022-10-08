Miles Teller Net Worth: What Is His Relationship Status With Shailene Woodley?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Miles Teller Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Miles Teller Net Worth. More information about Miles Teller’s money woes may be found here. Miles Teller to his recent commercial success, Miles Teller’s Net Worth is the subject of much speculation. Miles Teller’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Miles Teller Early Life

Miles Teller was born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, on February 20, 1987. He spent his formative years there, as well as in Florida and New Jersey. Both Teller’s parents work in the real estate and nuclear power industries; his mom, Merry, is a realtor, and his dad, Michael, is an engineer.

His older sisters are named Erin and Dana. Miles was in a rock band at Lecanto High School, where he played the alto saxophone. He also presided over the school theatrical club and played drums for a church youth group band.

Not only was he a baseball player with professional aspirations, but he also played the piano and guitar.

Teller worked part-time as a waitress at a local establishment called Crackers when he was still in high school. His acting career began in high school, where he played the lead in “Footloose,” and continued in 2011’s version.

Teller was a passenger in a car that crashed in 2007 at 80 miles per hour. After the automobile flipped over eight times, Teller was covered in scars. In 2009, Teller graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Afterward, he attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to hone his acting skills through the technique.

Miles Teller Career

After completing his studies at Tisch, he began acting in various short films and made an appearance as a guest star on the TV show “The Unusuals” in 2009. In 2010, for his work in the film “Rabbit Hole,” for which he won multiple awards, he became widely known.

Teller was a personal choice of Nicole Kidman, who cast him in the part. Since then, he has been consistently engaged in the production of feature films. Some of his most recent film roles include Footloose, Project X, 21 and Over, Get a Job and The Spectacular Now.

He and Shailene Woodley, his co-star in “The Spectacular Now,” won the Sundance Film Festival’s Special Jury Prize for Dramatic Acting.

He co-starred with Shailene Woodley in the “Divergent” movies, for which he is best known. Besides “Divergent,” released in 2014, he also made appearances in “Insurgent” (2015) and “Allegiant,” released in 2016, of the trilogy. As well as “War Dogs,” “That Awkward Moment,” and “Two Night Stand,” Teller has appeared in a number of other films.

Miles Teller, who played a drumming student trying to please his abusive jazz teacher (J. K. Simmons), in the 2014 Oscar-winning film “Whiplash,” received multiple acting nominations. To appear in “Whiplash” only netted him $8,000. Teller subsequently played the role of Mister Fantastic in the “Fantastic Four” reboot.

In 2016, Teller portrayed both arms dealer David Packouz in “War Dogs” and boxer Vinny Paz in “Bleed for This.” Dramas like “Only the Brave” and “Thank You for Your Service,” in which Teller appeared in 2017, were inspired by real events. In the 2018 crime drama web series “Too Old to Die, Young,” Teller played the lead role of Martin Jones.

The sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which he plays Bradley Bradshaw, son of the late pilot Goose, will be completed in 2020. The release date for the movie is set for 2021.

Miles Teller Real Estate

When offered $4 million for the lead part in the film “La La Land,” directed by the same person responsible for “Whiplash,” Teller reportedly begged for $6 million. Miles invested $3 million into a property in Studio City, California in 2016.

Miles Teller Personal Life

Miles married his longtime fiancée, model Keleigh Sperry, in September 2019 on the island of Maui in the Hawaiian archipelago. The ceremony took place at a Catholic church called Sacred Hearts Mission, and the reception was held at the Ritz-Carlton not far away.

Miles Teller Net Worth

The American actor Miles Teller earns a reported $10 million a year and has a net worth of $10 million. He has starred in several notable films, including “Whiplash,” “Divergent,” and “The Spectacular Now.”

