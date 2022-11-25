Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?

Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise.
The WCPSS staff received the following email:
“I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal Dana King passed away this morning. We offer her family and the Millbrook school community our sincere condolences. I’m sure you’ll remember her family and keep them in your prayers.
We appreciate her tremendous leadership, exceptional service, and unrelenting commitment throughout her noteworthy stint with WCPSS. She has had such a great, enduring influence on parents, teachers, kids, our community, and our district throughout her career.
She has had a huge impact on so many people. As new information becomes available, we will keep you updated. Once more, kindly remember to pray for her family, friends, and the school community at this trying time.”
The death of Dana King shocked everyone, especially her family and close friends. When her coworkers and students told them she had died, they were shocked. During this difficult moment, her family and loved ones are receiving love and support from her close pals.
Our condolences and thoughts are with the principal’s family and friends. It will take time for things to return to normal because she played such a significant role in everyone’s life. Dana King, the principal of Millbrook, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2022. A lot of details concerning her private life are still unavailable. May her soul rest in peace forever.
“Day of Dana King”
The school district said on March 1 that Brian Saunders, a former Asheboro High School principal and current principal of Apex’s Baucom Elementary School, will take over as Millbrook’s next principal. On Monday, Millbrook observed “Dana King Day,” a teacher workday with no classes.
At the celebration, speeches were made and gifts were given out, including a King memorial that will be erected at the school. Shipp continued, “We are thankful and fortunate that we were able to honor not only her life but also her efforts as a pioneer in education on Monday.
