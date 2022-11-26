Who Is The New Principal Of The School After Millbrook High School Principal Sudden Death?

Contents
What Led to the Unexpected Death of the Headmaster at Millbrook High School?
Long-time Millbrook High School principal Dana King passed away on April 2, 2022, just one month before she was set to retire. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown.
Associate Principal Sebastian Shipp of Millbrook High School said the school was told of her sudden and unexpected departure on Saturday morning. The whole school community, including the teachers and administration, is saddened by her passing. Shipp went on to explain that the school would be providing grief counsellors for kids and staff to use in the wake of the tragedy.
Dana King’s Career
In 1986, King entered the field of education when he accepted a position teaching English at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, part of the Wake County public school system. She later advanced in her career to become the assistant principal at Raleigh’s Athens Drive High School.
In 1999, she became principal of East Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh, and by 2003, she had also been appointed principal of Millbrook High School. One of King’s many honours is being named the Wake County school system’s Principal of the Year in 2010.
Who is the New Principal of the School?
On March 1, the school district announced that Brian Saunders, formerly the principal of Asheboro High School and now of Baucom Elementary School in Apex, would be taking over as the principal of Millbrook.
Monday was “Dana King Day” at Millbrook, a teacher workday with no classes for the pupils. There were speeches and gifts at the event, including a statue honouring Dr. King that will be placed in the school grounds. Monday was a wonderful opportunity to remember not just her life but also her groundbreaking work in the field of education, and for that we are really appreciative and blessed.
