Milwaukee Attorney Charged With Sexual Assault: A Milwaukee defense lawyer whose law license was once suspended has been charged with sexual assault after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her.
One count of second-degree sexual assault with a domestic violence modifier is brought against Robert L. Taylor, 76. On $50,000 bail, he was still being held Saturday at the Milwaukee County Jail.
The criminal complaint claims:
A woman requested to be taken to the hospital on December 11 by calling 911. Are you sure? was spoken by a male voice on the phone before he introduced himself as “Attorney Robert Taylor.”
Although the woman had migraine issues and had experienced a small stroke, Taylor assured the 911 dispatcher that “she was fine.”
Taylor said, “She doesn’t want to go to the hospital… ” I have no idea why she is phoning you.
The woman acknowledged her need for medical assistance when the operator inquired whether she wanted it. The woman requested that the first responders take her to the hospital once Taylor was removed from her and the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.
She told the hospital staff that Taylor had sexually assaulted her there, and the doctors discovered that she had wounds consistent with an assault.
She claimed to a police officer that Taylor had raped her at a hotel while they were traveling back to Wisconsin from visiting his property out of state. The victim claimed that when they got back to Taylor’s apartment in Milwaukee, he made threats to kill her and raped her once again.
The woman’s first encounter with Taylor is not mentioned in the two-page criminal statement.
Prosecutors reserve the right to file more charges because the complaint “does not exhaust all the information the state is aware of on the months leading up to this assault.”
According to arrest reports and official records, Taylor, a 1979 University of Wisconsin Law School alum, has had a number of encounters with the law.
According to the Office of Lawyer Regulation, his license was suspended in 1986 following a federal criminal theft conviction for conspiring to deceive clients by misusing money and embezzling from a federal credit union.
In 1987, his license was taken away.
According to the OLR, Taylor’s license was revoked as a result of his representation of three clients in 1985 while it was suspended for failure to comply with continuing legal education standards. Taylor was also under investigation by state regulators for overcharging clients and failing to refund unearned money.
In 2003, Taylor requested the state to reinstate his license, but this request was rejected. In 2006, it was revived.
Where To Obtain Assistance
For those who have been sexually assaulted, the City of Milwaukee Health Department has assistance available.
The Healing and Advocacy Services provided by Advocate Aurora Health for victims of sexual assault include a 24-hour hotline at (414) 219-5555 and a private text line at (414) 219-1551.
The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee provides help with e-filing for restraining orders at (414) 278-5079 and runs a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.
The hotline number for the Milwaukee Women’s Center is (414) 671-6140.
The crisis line for African American women in Milwaukee is run by The Asha Project and can be reached at (414) 252-0075.
Read Next: