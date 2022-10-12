Minnesota Guy Murders His 12-year-old Nephew While Out Hunting Squirrels

Police in Minnesota said a young man, aged 12, was shot dead by his uncle on a hunting trip.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies said Jeremy Her, a resident of St. Paul, was shot by his uncle, 47, when the two were out squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township on Monday morning, around 100 miles from their home.

According to a GoFundMe post made by the boy’s sister Salina Her, the bullet entered the boy’s spinal cord just behind his left ear. According to family members, Jeremy was declared brain dead upon arrival at the hospital and was immediately placed on life support.

Thirteen hours after the shooting, his parents made the decision to end life support, according to Salina.

He was a cheerful young man who took great pleasure in pleasing his loved ones. Except when he’s having fun with his pals, he’s not the type to shy away from trying anything new. Salina remarked, “He likes to help my dad work on automobiles and fix bikes in the driveway.”

We were hoping it was all a bad dream, but he is sorely missed and we miss hearing his voice and laughing with him.

The For Jeremy’s funeral, she and her family are holding a fundraiser.

Although the police believe the shooting to have been an accident, they are currently looking into the matter.