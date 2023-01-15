Minnesota Man Charged With Sexual Assault On Cruise Ship

A federal grand jury in Boston has indicted a Minnesota man for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a passenger on a cruise from Iceland to Boston in August 2022.
Indictment for one count of violent sexual contact was filed against Daniel Farias, 45, of Bloomington, Minnesota. He will show up in Boston federal court on January 20, 2023, at 2:15 p.m. In August 2022, Farias was detained and charged through a criminal complaint.
The criminal documents state that on August 30, 2022, in the early morning hours, Farias sexually attacked a male crew member aboard the Celebrity Summit Cruise Ship as it was sailing from Reykjavik, Iceland to Boston.
It is specifically claimed that the victim cleaned the mid-ship men’s restroom. The only other person using the restroom was a male passenger who was later identified as Farias. Farias allegedly left the cubicle at some point, walked up to the victim, and started massaging his forearm. What are you doing? the victim demanded as he yanked his arm away.
Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minn., has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger aboard a cruise ship from Iceland to Boston last August, following our investigation with @CBP and @MassStatePolice. https://t.co/cJ00myH8C5
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) January 15, 2023
After allegedly grabbing the victim’s genitalia with both hands while the victim was still wearing clothing, Farias is accused of making a sexually explicit remark. The victim retreated.
The man allegedly responded that he was angry when Farias allegedly questioned whether he was. Before the woman left the restroom, Farias reportedly apologized and requested that she not report what had happened.
A term of up to two years in jail, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 are all possible outcomes for the charge of abusive sexual contact. A federal district court judge will impose sentences in accordance with the laws and U.S. Sentencing Guidelines that control how sentences are determined in criminal cases.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Boston Field Office, and Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.
The case is being prosecuted by Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus.
Allegations are made in the charge documents’ specifics. Until and unless the defendant is found guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt, they are presumed innocent.
