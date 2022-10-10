Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

By
Brittany
-

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.

According to FOX 11 and LASD, the suspects were spotted assaulting a guy on the sidewalk before dragging him into the back of a waiting Infiniti.

Last spotted southbound on Michillinda Avenue, the suspect vehicle had California license plate 6FMY326. In case you have any leads, please contact 562-946-7150.

The abduction occurred just a few days after the bodies of a family abducted and held for ransom in California were discovered.

Deputies discovered the remains of all four family members, including the 8-month-old, on Wednesday, confirming the “worst concerns” of Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Aroohi Dheri, age 8 months, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur, age 27, and Jasdeep Singh, age 36, as well as her uncle Amandeep Singh, age 39, all perished in the tragedy.

 

