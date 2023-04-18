Missing Covington Man Found Dead

A guy from Covington who had been missing for five days was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Craig Tomasetti, who is 47 years old, was found in his submerged car in the Licking River, according to Covington Police.
The van was found in Locust Pike Park near a boat ramp. The cause of the death is still being looked into.
The last time anyone saw Tomasetti was on April 13. The Covington police told the public about the search on April 15, saying that Tomasetti could be dangerous to himself.
Police were helped in their search by Midwest Equusearch and Boone County Water Rescue.
In a statement, the Covington police said, “Our hearts are with the Tomasetti family during this tragically hard time.” “We ask that everyone give them space while they mourn the loss of a loved one.”
