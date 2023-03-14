After a 13-year-old girl, reported missing in Dallas two weeks prior, was found safe and sound in a secured shed at the North Carolina property where the suspect was residing, he is now facing many felony charges.
Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County, North Carolina, said in a press conference on Monday that the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in Texas had contacted his office late on Friday afternoon to report a missing Dallas girl who was thought to be with a 34-year-old man from Lexington named Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho.
At a press conference on Monday, North Carolina officials reported that they had located Camacho’s residence in Lexington, some 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, within 10 minutes after getting a tip from the FBI.
Apparently, deputies stopped Camacho as he was leaving the property on a Friday night and, not long after, located the girl imprisoned in a shed. The landlady claimed she let Camacho stay on the property, but that he did not occupy the primary dwelling and that she was unaware of any other occupants.
Simmons stated that the investigation discovered the girl had been in contact with an adult through a social media platform not named in his statement, the nature of the communications between the two was consistent with grooming and enticement, and the girl was encouraged and convinced to leave her home.
Use the link below to read some articles about other people who have gone missing:
- Two Maine Women Lost And Stuck In A Snow-covered SUV For Days
- Lost Man From Southern Nebraska Discovered Dead In Grain Bin
- The Same Family Lost 4 Members In The Alabama Tornado
The girl was last seen on March 1 in Dallas, according to a missing poster that has now gone viral online. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage from the area around the girl’s home captured a car with a Davidson County, North Carolina, registration around that time.
The girl was found on Friday and after being evaluated at a hospital she was able to go home to Dallas to be with her family. The name of the missing girl has been changed or withheld to protect her anonymity because she is a minor and may have been the victim of a s*x crime.
Simmons added that Camacho has been charged with multiple offenses, including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, human trafficking, rape of a victim under the age of 15, and indecent liberties with a child. Simmons indicated that Camacho is being held on $1.25 million in bonds pending the possible filing of further charges.
On Monday afternoon, Camacho made his first court appearance and was informed by the judge that he faced life in jail without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty. Camacho may or may not already have legal representation.
Simmons did not comment on whether or not Camacho had committed crimes against minors in the past, or reveal any other specifics regarding his criminal history. We will update you as more information becomes available from our continuing investigation.
Simmons cautioned guardians to keep closer tabs on their children’s online activity as incidents like this one are on the rise.
As per reports of NBC News.com,
“If it doesn’t stop at home, it comes to the schools and the teachers have that responsibility. If it doesn’t stop there it comes to us, unfortunately,” Simmons said. “As parents, they’ve got to wise up and see that the danger to these kids continues to go on. Please help us out. I am very thankful. I thank God that we were able to find this young girl. It may not be that case forever.”
While the allegations against Camacho are state charges and not federal charges at this time, the FBI confirmed to NBC 5 Monday afternoon that they assisted in the finding of the missing girl but had little information to provide about the investigation. The United States Attorney’s Office has been tasked with making public any federal charges filed against Camacho.
The California Examiner is your best bet for up-to-date information, so make it a habit to check it regularly.