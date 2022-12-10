Missing From South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found In Danville

Aspen Jeter, age 5, was located and is safe and sound.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Friday that the missing youngster from North Carolina had been located in Danville, Virginia, at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the hospital where she was staying with her father, Antar Jeter, who is 47.
Aspen was reported missing after the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper, and was discovered by police who were summoned to a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving to do a welfare check. The body of Crystal Jumper was located inside the home.
Aspen was brought into custody by U.S. Marshals and authorities in Virginia on warrants obtained by investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for grand larceny. He is also being charged with the murder of Crystal.
Antar was observed conducting bank transactions at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time in Danville, Virginia, which led to the successful location of the two individuals, as stated by Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in a press conference held on Friday.
After the sighting, the authorities started looking for Antar in his blue Mazda 2015 model.
Aspen Jeter has been found SAFE, and her father Antar Jeter was arrested and charged with theft and murder. pic.twitter.com/i0CuOsaCjv
— 🅢🅘🅡 🅝🅔🅡🅓🅨 🅐🅓🅓🅘🅒🅣.pdf (@SirNerdyAddict) December 9, 2022
It is not entirely apparent whether Antar enlisted the services of legal representation to remark on his behalf.
Although Ravenell emphasized that the investigation is still in progress, he did advise that a patrol team has been assigned to Aspen until she can be reunited with members of Aspen and Crystal’s family so that they can take legal custody of her.
Until that time, she will be under the protection of the patrol team.
During the press conference, the attorney for Jumper’s family, Justin Bamberg, expressed gratitude to the authorities and members of the public for their continued efforts in the search for Aspen. He also emphasized that the family is concentrating on getting on with their lives after the experience.
