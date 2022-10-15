Missing Humble Mother’s Body Was In Car In Chase With Son Driving

The driver of a car that was involved in a chase and crash in Nebraska was found to be a missing teen from Humble whose mother was also reported missing.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that a woman’s body was found in the trunk of that car. This car is also linked to the disappearance of Tyler Roenz’s mother, who was 17 at the time.

Michelle Roenz and Tyler were reported missing late Thursday morning in a Humble neighborhood. The most recent information, which was posted on Friday, does not say anything about Michelle Roenz or confirm her fate. But sources tell media that the body is that of the mother, who is 49 years old.

Update #2: the crash occurred near Aurora, Nebraska. The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being treated at a hospital and said to be in serious condition. The body of a deceased female has been discovered in the trunk of the

When the mother and son went missing, the state of Texas put out a CLEAR Alert, which has since been taken down because Tyler has been found.

The accident happened near Aurora, Nebraska, the sheriff wrote on Twitter. “The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is getting care at a hospital, and his condition is said to be very bad. The body of a dead woman was found in the trunk of the car, but no one knows who the person is at this time.”

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers found the Mazda 3 that sheriff’s deputies had been looking for at 3 p.m., about two and a half hours west of Omaha going west. Then there was a high-speed chase. Tyler was driving when he crashed and hurt himself.

“The car has been found in Nebraska,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “With the help of the Nebraska State Police, the driver was being chased, and he crashed out. The male driver may have been hurt in the accident, but we don’t know how badly. No one knows for sure who the driver is yet. Still a busy place.”

Gonzalez also said earlier Friday morning that they “went missing or went missing under suspicious circumstances,” but he couldn’t say why.

Blood was found in their house, sources told the media.

Neighbors said that Michelle Roenz was a strong supporter of animal rights, a good mother and wife, and a well-liked person.

Tyler seemed more strange. The teen was charged with trying to commit a sexual assault in March. Court records show that he attacked a girl who was 18 in his car, ripped off her shirt, and then kicked her in the face. His sister was the valedictorian at Humble ISD in 2020, but he did not go there.

The mother and son were last seen around 11:40 a.m. Thursday at their home in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, which is in the Fall Creek neighborhood in the Humble area.

A family member was the one who first reported them missing.

Tyler was still in the hospital and under arrest in Nebraska on Friday night. His injuries were not life-threatening.

