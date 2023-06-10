Missing St. Marys Woman Found Safe

A woman from St. Marys who was thought to be lost has been found safe and sound by the police.
In an updated social media post, the cops said that the woman was camping.
FIRST REPORT:
Police in St. Marys are asking the public for help to find a woman who has gone missing.
Jennifer A. King, who is 38 years old, was last seen on Deerfield Court late Wednesday morning.
In a social media post, cops said that she might have been waking up a small black-and-white dog.
If you know where she is, please call (419)-394-2325 and ask for the St. Marys Police Department.
