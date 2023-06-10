Missing St. Marys Woman Found Safe

Daily news / By /

A woman from St. Marys who was thought to be lost has been found safe and sound by the police.

In an updated social media post, the cops said that the woman was camping.

FIRST REPORT:

Police in St. Marys are asking the public for help to find a woman who has gone missing.

Jennifer A. King, who is 38 years old, was last seen on Deerfield Court late Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, cops said that she might have been waking up a small black-and-white dog.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

If you know where she is, please call (419)-394-2325 and ask for the St. Marys Police Department.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top