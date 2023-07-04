Missing Stoughton Woman Recovered From Mud at Massachusetts State Park

Police said Monday that a woman who had been reported missing from Stoughton was found stuck in the mud at a Massachusetts state park in Easton. She had been there for several days.
Police in Stoughton had been looking for the woman for about a week and asked the public for help. On Monday, they said that she had been found by walkers in Borderland State Park, but she was stuck in the mud and they couldn’t get to her.
The cops in Easton used ATVs to get to her. She had been stuck in the mud for days, according to the Stoughton police, but she was awake and alert when they found her.
“This is the best possible outcome,” Donna McNamara, chief of police in Stoughton, said in a statement.
Officials say that the hikers heard a woman screaming for help from a wet area and called 911. When Easton police arrived at ATVs, they saw the missing woman but couldn’t see her, so they went into the swampy water to look for her.
They found her about 50 feet from shore and carried her back to land, where firemen on ATVs helped her and took her to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
The tweet below verifies the news:
JUST IN: A Mass. woman was spotted stuck in mud at a state park by passing hikers and rescued, officials say. She’d been missing for a week. https://t.co/ah1al8gxsy
— NECN (@NECN) July 3, 2023
The government thinks she was stuck there for at least three days. She was hurt badly, but she is supposed to get better.
Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement, “I’d like to praise our Easton officers, who jumped into the water and followed the woman’s cries for help.” The woman was saved because “they acted right away.”
Police said that multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunts and that they shared boats and drones.
A state info sheet says that Borderland State Park near Stoughton is over 1,800 acres and has about 330 acres of wetlands.
During the search, the woman was found. Police had asked for help to find her because she had “a history of mental health challenges,” and Stoughton’s police chief said they were worried she hadn’t taken her medications in days.
She might have been seen on Saturday, so first responders are looking in a certain part of Stoughton.
