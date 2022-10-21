Missing Student’s Body Found At Princeton

Misrach Ewunetie’s corpse was located on campus Thursday, authorities said.

Her corpse was recovered near tennis courts at 1 p.m., according to Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri and the school’s assistant vice president for public safety, Kenneth Strother Jr.

The Middlesex County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to ascertain cause and manner of death. No injuries were seen, and her death was neither suspicious or criminal.

The school termed the death “unthinkable.”

The institution stated its hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who loved her.

We’re arranging a memorial for Misrach.

Ewunetie’s family has been “kept in the dark” by officials, according to her brother. They’re frantic for answers and trying to piece together a chronology of her movements.

Ewunetie, 20, has been gone for six days, triggering a hunt by university authorities.

Her family was upset she skipped a citizenship meeting on Saturday, her brother Universe Ewunetie said.

“There’s no continual update or contact with us,” he told CNN before the corpse was found. “We’re not told much.”

Universe Ewunetie said the probe would take time. We lack time, he added.

CNN has requested response from the prosecutor’s office and the university’s public safety department.