Mississippi Governor Declares Water Emergency

With low water pressure affecting much of the state capital, Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi declared a state of emergency on Monday night after heavy rains made existing problems at one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants even worse.

Low pressure caused people to worry about fighting fires and using water fixtures like showers and toilets.

According to Reeves, on Tuesday the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will begin supplying potable and non-potable water to the city’s 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to assist. The governor said that he knows residents of Jackson do not want issues with their water supply.

Days after storms dumped heavy rain, the Pearl River rose and flooded streets and at least one property in Jackson on Monday, but the water level was beginning to recede by Tuesday. Water levels did not surge as high as predicted, according to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Approximately 100–150 structures in the Jackson region were predicted to be at risk of flooding.

“We thank the Lord most of all for sparing so many of our residents,” Lumumba said Monday, hours before the governor addressed the water system.

The weather service reported that the peak of the Pearl River was at 35 feet (10.8 meters). That’s far lower than the major flood stage level of 36 feet (10.97 meters).

The larger of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities is situated close to the reservoir from which the city draws most of its water. The reservoir is also useful for preventing flooding.

Democratic representative Lumumba, who was excluded from the Republican governor’s news conference, reported that flooding has exacerbated issues at the treatment facility and that low water pressure may persist for several days.

Lumumba compared it to the experience of trying to refill a Styrofoam cup while water continuously dripped out of the bottom.

Jackson has longstanding challenges with its water system. A large number of people in 2021 were left without running water as a result of pipe freezes brought on by the severe weather. In the first months of this year, we saw a repeat performance of last year’s troubles, albeit on a smaller scale. Since late July, residents have been advised to boil their water to prevent illness after inspectors discovered cloudiness in the supply.

A 54-year-old man named Andre Warner from another northeast Jackson area stated on Monday that his family had taken precautions against potential floods by elevating all of their furnishings on cinderblocks inside the house.

Warner said the family had to their house for two weeks during the 2020 flood. At that time, no water made its way inside their home, but they did lose power due to the widespread flooding in their area.

“We had to wait for everything to drain and dry up for them to cut the grid back on,” Warner added.

The Mississippi flooding was less catastrophic than flooding that wreaked death and ruin in Kentucky last month. The floods were responsible for at least 39 deaths and the complete destruction of property for thousands of households. After over a month, locals are still debating whether or not to return to their destroyed homes to rebuild.