Missouri and Other States Strive to Stop California’s Electric Car Push

The state of California is planning to outlaw the sale of all new gasoline-powered vehicles by the year 2035, but Missouri and 16 other states are fighting back.

In May, a collection of Republican attorneys general led by Missouri’s Republican attorney general Eric Schmitt sued the federal government over President Joe Biden’s decision to let California set its own auto emissions rules. Schmitt is currently a candidate for the United States Senate.

Schmitt warned that if Missouri were to follow California’s lead and adopt its own regulations, it may end up costing the state money.

READ MORE:

Schmitt stated in a statement announcing the complaint, “If California is permitted to set draconian ‘gas emissions’ rules, production becomes astronomically expensive, and those additional expenses are pushed onto consumers, many of whom are Missourians.

A Schmitt spokesperson said on Wednesday, “We will continue to fight California’s efforts to impose their radical ideas on the rest of the country.”

On Thursday, the California Air Resources Board is expected to issue a regulation mandating that all newly sold vehicles in the state be fossil fuel emission free by the year 2035.

The case was filed over a decision made by the Biden administration to let California establish its own emissions regulations to combat climate change. During Donald Trump’s presidency, such capacity was revoked.

The case is currently being handled by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

During his campaign, Schmitt railed against Biden’s policies and characterized the California requirements as “oppressive.”

In May, he said, “As Attorney General, it is my obligation to safeguard Missouri consumers, which is why we’re bringing the Biden Administration to court.”

On November 8th, he will go to the polls against Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democrat. On Wednesday, we asked her for comment, but she didn’t provide any. She has praised Vice President Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress for their work to combat climate change.

More than a dozen other states have joined Missouri in this lawsuit: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

California regulators have calculated that customers will gain from the push for more electric vehicles despite the potential increase in production costs and the decrease in fuel prices.

There would be a significant reduction in cardiovascular deaths (4,057), hospital admissions for cardiovascular illness (677), hospital admissions for respiratory illness (808), and emergency room visits for asthma (1,990), according to regulators who support the proposed rule before the California board, which is seen as critical to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

Under Biden’s administration, combating climate change has become an emphasis area. Compared to levels in 2005, he has pledged a 52 percent cut in emissions of greenhouse gases by the year 2030.

As part of the president’s drive to increase the number of battery-powered vehicles and trucks on the road, transportation officials in Missouri are ready to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations.

Missouri has filed a draft report to the federal government describing its plans to install charging stations at strategic points along the state’s interstate highway system.

In Missouri, just a small fraction of cars are electric. As of June 2021, only 6,740 fully electric vehicles, or less than 1% of all vehicles registered in the state, were on the road, according to the draft.

Preliminary findings suggest that by 2035, around 5% of all registered vehicles in Missouri will be electric.