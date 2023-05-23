Missouri Semi-truck Driver K!lled in Railway Crash

A semi-truck driven by a man from Higbee, Missouri crashed into a train on Sunday afternoon. The man died at the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that at 2:45 p.m., 65-year-old Russell Minnis was driving his Freightliner two miles east of Madison, Mo., on Missouri Highway 24.
Authorities say it will take a couple of days to clean up the train derailment. https://t.co/swi5UvUJ4l
Minnis didn’t stop when he should have at the railroad crossing, so he hit the train. The crossing had a pole, a bell, and a light to warn people.
On the spot, Minnis was said to be dead. During the crash, the train went off the track.
The authorities say that cleaning up after the train wreck will take a few days. On Monday, crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad were cleaning up the mess and fixing broken parts of the track.
