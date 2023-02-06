Missy Elliott Illness: What Is Her Disease?

Missy Elliott Illness is searched by people nowdays. Missy Elliott is a well-known American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Her birth name is Melissa Arnette Elliott. Her rise to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s was fueled by hits like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” and “Get Ur Freak On.”
Elliott is regarded as one of the most significant female rappers of all time and has won numerous awards, including five Grammys. Due to an unidentified autoimmune condition, Elliott was forced to step away from the public eye in 2019. Despite her illness, Elliott is still a respected musician in the hip-hop scene. What illness does Elliot have? Let’s find out here.
Missy Elliott Illness: What Ailment Does She Have?
Missy Elliott, a Grammy-winning artist (actual name Melissa Arnette Elliott), has had Graves’ illness for the past five years. Graves’ disease, or an overactive thyroid, is caused by immune system involvement. A few signs of this incurable condition, which affects an estimated 2% of American women, include fatigue, goitres, and visual problems.
The first few years Missy Elliott with the illness were terrible, but she is finally recovering. Elliott, who received a diagnosis in 2008, asserts that she first detected a problem with him when he was driving. She stated in a People interview:
My leg was jumping, I said. “I couldn’t keep my foot on the brake, and I almost wrecked.”
Muscle weakness is one of Graves’ disease’s typical symptoms. Missy found it difficult to even hold a pen, which was awful for a musician. Graves’ disease, the most common kind of hyperthyroidism, affects females five to ten times more commonly than males.
The eyes appear to be bulging from their sockets in about 25% of those with Graves’ disease and Graves’ ophthalmopathy (thyroid eye illness). Graves’ ophthalmopathy, which is triggered by antibodies that attack the eye, causes inflammation and discomfort in the eyes.
Elliott’s health has stabilised as a result of radiation treatment and other drugs, but she paid a high price for it. Elliott’s medication led her to put on weight and lose her hair, but both side effects have already subsided. “I’ve shed 30 pounds since I began exercising.
“You live with [Graves disease] for the rest of your life, but I haven’t had to take medication for my thyroid problem in about nine months,” she said.
Most people have never heard of the disease with the frightening name. What you should know about Graves’ disease is explained here.
What Causes Graves’ Disease?
The Mayo Clinic claims that the condition known as hyperthyroidism, which happens when an excessive quantity of thyroid hormone is produced, is what causes Graves Disease. This increased thyroxine level might cause your body’s metabolic rate to increase dramatically, which can affect your energy, mood, and weight.
What Signs Are There?
Tremors, a rapid heartbeat, double vision, insomnia, drowsiness, muscle weakness, anxiety, and enlarged breasts in men are some of the unpleasant effects. There are countless examples. Elliott, who is 39 years old, alleges that after receiving the illness’ diagnosis three years prior, she has gone through hair loss, had changes in her mood, and lost control over her muscles.
What Can Be Done About The Disease?
According to Elliot, she credits radiation therapy and her time spent working out for her improvement. Other treatments include doses of radioactive iodine and anti-thyroid drugs, both of which aim to shrink the gland. If Graves’ disease is not treated, it will worsen and become more severe.
However, if it is identified early, as Elliott’s was, a person can continue to lead a largely normal life. Elliott’s seventh studio album, Block Party, is almost ready for release, and the two musicians are now collaborating on a number of new songs for her future record.
