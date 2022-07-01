Mitt Romney Net Worth 2022: Assets Wealth Richest Senator

Early Life & Career

Willard Mitt Romney, the future Mitt Romney, was born on March 12th, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan to a working-class family. Father George (who was born in Mexico’s Mormon colony) was a car executive and his mother Lenore was a stay-at-home mom. Since his father, George, was CEO of American Motors, the family relocated to Bloomfield Hills in 1953, where Mitt grew up with two elder sisters (Margo and Jane) and an older brother (Scott).

Before attending Cranbook School, where he served as the head hockey coach and a member of the pep band and the cross-country running squad, Romney attended public schools until the seventh grade. Mitt worked on George’s Michigan gubernatorial campaign while still in high school; George was governor of Michigan from 1963 to 1969 and competed for the Republican presidential nomination in 1968 but lost.

When he graduated from high school, Mitt went to Stanford University before embarking on a missionary journey to France in the summer of 1966. During an automobile accident in southern France, the mission president’s wife was killed, and he was left with critical injuries. His mission journey was a life-changing experience that led him to enroll at Brigham Young University in Utah, where he went on to get his Bachelor of Arts (with honors) in 1971.

He then went on to Harvard Law School and the Graduate School of Business Administration, where he earned his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees, respectively, in 1975. He was in the top five percent of his class in both schools.

Business Career

As a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group in 1975, Romney moved on to Bain & Company in 1977 and was promoted to vice president in 1978. To start an offshoot private equity company called Bain Capital in 1984, he departed Bain and Company. Bain Capital made a fortune through leveraged buyouts throughout the following 25 years. With almost $4 billion in assets under management when Romney departed Bain Capital after 25 years of service, he walked away with hundreds of millions in personal wealth.

Political Career

In 1994, Mitt ran for the U.S. Senate but lost to Ted Kennedy, who had served in the chamber since 1962. He was elected Governor of Massachusetts in 2003 and served from 2003 to 2007; he turned down the $130,000 annual salary because he didn’t think he could afford it. In the 2008 presidential race, Romney sought the Republican candidacy but was defeated by John McCain. A margin of 332 electoral votes re-elected Obama to 206 in Romney’s re-election bid in 2012. Romney chose Paul Ryan as his running mate and won the Republican nomination. In 2018, Mitt ran for Senate again, this time in Utah, where he received 62.6% of the vote.

Rather than vote for Donald Trump in 2016, Mitt Romney says he placed a write-in ballot for his loving wife Ann Romney. In the impeachment trial, he was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump, which earned him accolades from Democrats. Romney has stated that he will not support Trump’s reelection. As recently as June 2020, Trump made light of Mitt Romney’s participation in a Black Lives Matter protest, which was a nod to his father’s history as a civil rights activist during the late 1960s while governor of Massachusetts.

Cars owned by Mitt Romney

Romney just paid $370,000 for a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Romney is also the proud owner of a $280,000 Porsche 911. The following is a list of Mitt Romney’s previous vehicles. See Tucker Carlson’s Salary History.

Defiant Land Rover

The Alfa Romeo Giulia

Discovery Land Rover

Mitt Romney House

Romney’s Spanish Fork, Utah, the residence has 11,200 square feet of luxurious living space. Mitt Romney has paid $40 million for his property.

What is Mitt Romney’s Net Worth?

American politician and businessman Mitt Romney has a fortune estimated at $300 million. Aside from being the 2012 Republican nominee for President, Romney served as Governor of Massachusetts, was a Mormon missionary, and currently serves as a Senator from Utah.

Mitt Romney’s fortune places him among the country’s wealthiest elected officials. With an IRA account worth $102 million, Romney’s net worth was estimated in his 2012 presidential campaign to be between $80 and $255 million. He made between $190 million and $250 million according to his 2018 Senate campaign financial report.

