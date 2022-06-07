Miya Horcher Net Worth, Personal Life, And Much More

When the 2020 release of ‘Exchanged’ comes out on DVD, Miya Horcher will be best remembered for her role as Cassidy Evans in the film. In addition, she’s done a staggering amount of acting in a variety of films and television shows.

She’s been in nine films, according to IMDB, and that doesn’t even count her work on television. Here are ten interesting facts about Miya Horcher that you should not miss out on.

Actress Miya Horcher is known for her role as ‘Toni’ in the 2020 film ‘Executioner in Suburbia,’ in which she played an executioner in suburban America. Her television credits include “School of Rock (2017),” “Walk The Prank (2016),” “Future Shock (2015),” and others. She is also a well-known actress.

As a well-known celebrity, she doesn’t have a Wikipedia page, but she does have an IMDb profile that details her cinematic career achievements.

Born on August 16th, 1999, Miya Horcher was raised by her mother and father in Alabama, United States of America. William Horcher and Joslin Horcher are her American parents. Tyler Horcher (brother) Madalyn Horcher (sister) and Madison Horcher (a sister) are her siblings (sister). At the time of writing, Miya Horcher is a teenager. By the year 2021, Miya Horcher has reached the age of 21. Perhaps she went to school, college, or university in the United States of America? In addition, she enjoys spending time with her siblings.

Miya Horcher’s Body Measurements

Miya Horcher is a stunning actress with flawless proportions. Her beautiful brown eyes and black hair complete her appearance. Miya Horcher’s height is unknown. A 5-foot-7-inch-tall woman named Miya Horcher is her name. She weighs 58 kilograms (132 pounds). She’s got a beautiful 36-26-36 body shape. She usually wears a 7 in shoes (US). As a result, her bra and bust sizes are not provided. She hasn’t revealed her dress size either.

Singer and actress Miya Horcher has a successful career in both fields. She became famous for her role in the film Switched, which made her a star. In the movie “Switched,” a kid assumes the identity of the school’s most popular girl. In addition, she has appeared in films such as Killer in Suburbia and Fallout 4. Miya began her acting career at a very young age. At just 15 years old, she made her professional debut on the television show The Middle. Even though nothing is known about her profession, we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more. One of her sisters is also an actress, Madalyn Horcher. She’s been in the business for well over a decade.

Boyfriend, Husband, and Marriage of Miya Horcher

Miya Horcher does not have a boyfriend, a husband, or a marriage at this time. But based on her Instagram photos, it appears like she is in a relationship. So far she has not revealed any details about her darling boyfriend or future husband. There is no information available on the children.

Social Media of Miya Horcher

In addition to being a well-known actress, Miya Horcher’s social media presence continues to expand. She has a large following across a variety of social media networks, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. When it comes to social media, she has roughly 5,000 Instagram followers. While she has a large following on Twitter, she does not have an account. In addition, there is no verified Facebook account.

Miya Horcher Net Worth

Miya Horcher’s net worth is shrouded in mystery, as is her occupation. Both of her per-movie salary information is unavailable. So, how much money do you think Miya Horcher is worth? When it comes to her net worth, we’ll have more as soon as it becomes available.

Read More: