MNSUD2L Brightspace Online Account Login : Guide Step By Step

Students and teachers at Minnesota State University Mankato can access the university’s online courses at any time and from any location via D2L Brightspace, a Desire2Learn site. It is possible for students to read their course materials, participate in discussions and quizzes, submit assignments and check grades, all while keeping in touch with their instructors and other students.

Login to D2L Brightspace with your MNSU StarID.

The Minnesota State University Mankato D2L Brightspace online portal is only accessible to current students and faculty members who have their StarIDs. D2L Brightspace, email, and many more services across the state of Minnesota can be accessed with the MNSU-assigned StarID. Many different login IDs and passwords are eliminated in favor of a single, centrally managed one.

Minnesota State StarID Self Service allows you to activate and retrieve your StarID online if you don’t know yours. That’s why.

Please go to starid.minnstate.edu for more information about MNSU’s StarID Self-Service portal

Select the “Activate my StarID” or “What is my StarID” option on the right depending on your needs.

Make a selection from the following options: Tech ID (email), verification code (library card), employee number (state)

Find or activate your StarID by clicking “Continue” on the next page.

MNSU D2L Brightspace Online Account Login Instructions:

Your MNSU D2L Brightspace Online Account can be accessed at any time using your StarID and a few simple steps.

Visit d2l.mnsu.edu, the official online site for D2L Brightspace at Minnesota State University Mankato.

To sign in using your StarID, click the blue “Sign on with StarID” button on the page’s left middle.

It’s as simple as logging in with your StarID and Password.

D2L Brightspace at MNSU Login with a non-StarID:

MNSU D2L Brightspace Online allows you to access your course and classes even if you don’t have a StarID. That’s why.

Navigate to d2.mnsu.edu, the same D2L Brightspace address as before.

To sign in without using a StarID, go to the “Non-StarID Login” link at the bottom of the login box on the left.

Click the “Log In” button after entering your MNSU Login Username and Password.The ‘My Course Widget’ section of the Minnesota State University Mankato website allows you to view information about your individual courses once you have logged in. Take advantage of the self-paced materials, drop-in sessions, individualized support, and other MNSU D2L Brightspace feature available to you at your convenience.

MNSU D2L Brightspace Login Password Reset Instructions

If necessary, D2L Brightspace users at MNSU can modify or reset their login credentials. Visit get started, go to d2l.mnsu.edu, the official D2L Brightspace website for Minnesota State University Mankato. Just below ‘Sign on with StarID,’ you’ll find a link that says, “Forgot your password?”

You can also access the MNSU StarID Self Service portal directly at starid.minnstate.edu if you want. To authenticate your identity, click the “Reset my Password” button in the first box you see. Then, one of the following options will appear.

You can use either your StarID account verification code and last name, or the 8-digit student ID email address registered with your StarID account, to verify your Tech ID or your StarID account. Number of a State Employee

First, log in to your D2L Brightspace profile using your current StarID credentials.

Then, you can change your password. Set a new password by entering the old one.

Consider the expiration date of your StarID password. The rule of thumb is to update it every 180 days. The StarID system will alert you through email 21 days, 7 days, or 1 day before your password expires.

You can reset your non-StarID Login password by clicking on the link that appears beneath your login button on your individual Login pages. Submitting the user name will send a password reset email to the associated email address.

MNSU D2L Brightspace Features & Benefits:

Minnesota State University Mankato uses D2L Brightspace, a web-based learning management system. You can perform the following for your online classes if you are an authorized student or employee of MNSU.

Be a part of the conversation.

Take the tests and see how you do.

Use this page to see the most recent grades and due dates.

Ask for assistance if you miss the deadline for submitting your project.

Make use of the online library to locate resources for your academic work.

Using the various settings and features, you may tailor your e-learning experience to your needs.

If you’re having trouble understanding lectures, assignments, or other course materials, speak with your professors or teaching assistants.

Sharing documents and data, course searches, and more may all be done with D2L tools.

Contact Information:

Minnesota State Service Desk Phone Number: 877-466-6728

Official Mailing Address:

Minnesota State University Mankato

228 Wicking Center

Mankato, MN 56001-6062

