Mom Saves Her Son After A Mountain Lion Attacks Him In San Mateo County

After a harrowing mountain lion assault on Tuesday night in an unincorporated part of San Mateo County, a 5-year-old kid has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home.
Wednesday was devoted to the search for the mountain lion that mauled the small youngster.
Captain Patrick Foy stated, “We are doing our utmost to try and capture the mountain lion and remove it so it can’t attack anyone else.”
Just before 7 o’clock in the evening, five-year-old Jack was attacked by a mountain lion while out for a stroll with his mother and grandfather close to Tunitas Creek Road.
“Being the little energy ball that he is, Jack raced a bit ahead of his mother and grandparents, which is likely what scared the mountain lion. Thankfully, it was a young child, “Amie Wagner, Jack’s aunt, remarked.
“It was a really savage assault. It appears that it bit into this small child as it knocked him to the ground. Prior to making contact with the mother’s lunge, the mountain lion released her son “Foy stated.
Although local residents claim to have spotted mountain lions before, the Department of Fish and Wildlife claims that human attacks by the animals are extremely uncommon.
ABC7 later spoke with a homeowner who lives on the adjacent property to the one where the event took place. He claims to have arrived first.
“They were relatively calm as I drew up, and since they are my neighbours, I enquired as to their well-being. They were excellent and really nice. Everyone is alright, they said, but they need to speak with fish and game, and just as I was pulling away, a warden pulled up “Chad Conover, a neighbour, said. It’s rare to hear of a mountain lion attack on a person because they typically avoid humans.
According to Jack’s relatives, the mountain lion was presumably startled by the young boy.
Jack was, in general, quite battered and injured, according to his relatives. The DWF claims the cougar was chewing on the youngster, and the sheriff claims he has puncture marks.
“He has numerous cuts and bruises, particularly on his face. Near his eye, he has one fracture. He has a really swollen eye. He has been fully sutured “Wagner stated.
To assist the family with all of the medical expenses, Jack’s aunt created a GoFundMe page.
She claims that Jack’s parents own an organic farm and that all of the food they produce is used to help those who are homeless.
“I am aware that operating the farm requires Jack’s parents to work extremely hard each and every day. Additionally, they will want additional assistance as they concentrate on his recovery “Wagner stated.
Family members are thankful that Jack’s situation wasn’t worse.
He’s a brave, fearless little guy, and Wagner predicted that he would survive it without losing his spirit.
