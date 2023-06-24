Montana Legislators Receive Suspicious Packages Containing Unknown Substances

According to state officials, politicians from Montana are the most recent lawmakers to receive “anonymous, threatening letters containing white powder,” during an FBI probe into related instances around the nation.
Republican state senators in Tennessee were sent threatening letters on Thursday that contained an unknown chemical. According to officials, the letters were delivered to the offices of GOP members located in the Cordell Hull state office building on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville. According to the FBI, the letters contained an “unknown substance.”
About 100 letters with white powder were delivered to public figures in Kansas last week.
“At least two Montana legislators have received suspicious packages in the mail containing a white powder. At this time, both are fine and law enforcement is investigating and will be testing the substance,” the state Senate GOP tweeted.
Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, stated on Friday that he had “heard worrisome indications that Montana legislators are getting anonymous, threatening letters containing white powder. The state will deploy whatever tools are required to assist law enforcement officials in their inquiries.
