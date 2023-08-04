Why Have More and More People Started to Live in Their Cars in California?

The summer of 2020 brought an apocalyptic atmosphere to Los Angeles, with closed stores, deserted streets, and wildfires engulfing the region in smoke. Amidst this chaos, the author moved to the city and was taken aback by the prevalence of vehicular homelessness, a phenomenon where thousands of individuals live in RVs, vans, or cars due to the housing shortage.
Contrary to common misconceptions, many of these vehicle dwellers are not solely struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues; some are hardworking individuals who cannot afford a home. The author, too, experienced this lifestyle temporarily, opting to live in a Prius to cope with exorbitant rental costs and financial constraints.
Living the “Van Life” Dream in a Prius
The allure of vehicular living, often romanticized through social media accounts and YouTube videos, has grown significantly in recent years.
The Toyota Prius, in particular, has become a popular choice due to its affordability, low maintenance, and high gas mileage. Many individuals creatively modify their Priuses to create a comfortable living space with basic amenities, such as curtains, storage, and makeshift beds.
Journeying through the Challenges of Vehicular Living
The author embarked on a journey, traveling through various states and relying on free campsites and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas for temporary shelter.
While some campgrounds were welcoming, urban environments, like Los Angeles, posed greater challenges due to parking restrictions and limited safe zones for vehicle dwellers. The city employs a patchwork of rules and zones, making it difficult for those living in cars to find secure and legal places to park.
Vehicle Living as a Symptom of Housing Shortage
Vehicular homelessness arises from a lack of affordable housing rather than solely being a lifestyle choice. Many cities, including Los Angeles, criminalize vehicle living, exacerbating the hardship faced by these individuals. Safe parking programs, pioneered in some cities, offer a more compassionate approach by providing designated parking lots with essential facilities and support services.
The Activism and Hope for Reform
The growing homelessness crisis, including vehicular homelessness, has sparked a wave of activism, particularly among the younger generation.
Advocacy for housing reform and initiatives like YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) has gained momentum, calling for more affordable housing solutions and greater support for vulnerable populations. At UCLA, where one in 20 students experiences homelessness, students are demanding on-campus safe parking options to address the pressing issue.
