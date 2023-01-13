More Than 30 Tornadoes Allegedly Hit Multiple States, Leaving At Least 7 People Dead As Severe Weather Moved Across The South

More Than 30 Tornadoes Allegedly Hit Multiple States: At least seven people, including a toddler, were murdered on Thursday as violent storms raced across the South, sending families scurrying for safety as their homes’ roofs were torn off and thousands of households lost power.
At least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded as of Thursday evening in Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky, where damaged powerlines, cut tree branches, and debris covered the streets.
Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama tweeted, “My prayers are with their loved ones and communities.” “Devastating weather is all too often here, but our people are tough. We’ll overcome it and emerge stronger as a result.
According to CNN station WSB, the coroner for Butts County, Georgia, Lacey Prue, a tree collapsed on top of a car, killing a 5-year-old child.
The storms left a path of extensive devastation in Selma, Alabama, which is notable for its involvement in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and has a population of around 17,000 people.
When a hurricane rushed through Krishun Moore’s neighborhood, her home was destroyed, forcing her and her mother to seek refuge in their toilet, she claimed.
According to Moore, who also noted that no one was hurt, “all we heard was wind and the whole house was shaking.”
Deborah A. Brown, who works at a Selma tax office, recalled having to flee after spotting what appeared to be a tornado barreling down the street.
In a video posted to Facebook, Brown adds, “We could have been gone, y’all.” “We had to flee for protection. We were forced to sprint and dive inside the closet.
Tornado damage today in Autauga County near Kingston and White City. At least six people were killed in this area. Photos from Michael Wiseman pic.twitter.com/7Ozoy2aBv9
— James Spann (@spann) January 13, 2023
According to the tracking website Poweroutage.us, more than 50,000 homes and businesses in Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina were left without power as a result of the severe storms on Thursday.
James Perkins Jr., the mayor of Selma, urged locals to conserve water because the power outages are having an impact on the city’s water treatment facilities.
As the temperature in the neighborhood started to drop, Perkins remarked, “We’ve got to layer up and get ready. Overnight lows over the next few days will go below freezing.”
In order to aid in rescue and cleanup efforts, the governors of Georgia and Alabama both proclaimed states of emergency in affected areas.
“While weather events are fascinating from a scientific standpoint, we constantly keep in mind that they can have profound and long-lasting effects on people. We are thinking of everyone who has been affected by today’s extreme weather, the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted.
In addition to the devastation brought on by tornadoes and strong storms, the area from Virginia to Mississippi was also hit by destructive winds.
According to a video tweeted by the state’s emergency management office, multiple buildings in Monroe County, northeast Mississippi, were destroyed or seriously damaged after a storm went through on Thursday morning. According to the authorities, no injuries were recorded there.
According to Gerald Satterwhite of the National Weather Service, an Alabama tornado caused damage to seven counties and allegedly stayed on the ground for at least 50 miles.
According to Satterwhite, who spoke to CNN, the tornado was “quite significant,” and debris was thrown upwards of 10,000 to 15,000 feet.
It Will Take Days To Survey the Damage
According to Priscilla Lewis, who provided CNN with pictures of the Selma destruction, it was very hard to leave the downtown area on Thursday. As of Thursday, no fatalities were recorded in Dallas County, but several locals did sustain injuries.
“This is a catastrophe zone. During a press conference, Dallas County Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn observed, “This is highly dangerous since power lines and trees are down.
According to Gary Weaver, the deputy director of the county’s emergency management organization, at least 20 residences in Autauga County were destroyed or damaged.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned that over the next few days, numerous damage survey teams will be out in the field throughout the region.
More than 160 damaging wind reports were made across the South and Central US, including in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia.
In addition, Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Georgia reported 19 occurrences of really heavy hail.
The storms are the most recent instance of dangerous weather to strike the US, and many scientists blame human-induced climate change for these catastrophic occurrences. Numerous sections of California were inundated by severe rain, which has left thousands without power and killed at least 18 people.
According to their education system on Thursday night, some kids had been unable to leave four middle schools south of Atlanta due to the storms’ substantial damage on some Georgian roadways.
In order to assist the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department in finding missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, soldiers from the 270th Military Police Company are currently en route. More than 100 members of the California Guard have already arrived to assist with the search.
More than a dozen pupils who had been separated from their families by storm debris were reunited with them by Friday morning, according to a social media post by Griffin-Spalding County School System.
Due to a possible tornado in the area, Spalding County, where the school district is located, issued a state of emergency on Thursday, according to announcements made by officials on Facebook. A tornado watch was in effect for some of the states on Thursday night.
T.J. Imberger, the public works director for Spalding County, warned that once people start using the roads, they won’t be able to reach where they’re going.
Friday will be a closed day for the Griffin-Spalding School District while the region recovers from the heavy storms.
