More Than 40% Of Californians Consider The Economy As A Factor In Their Desire To Leave The State

According to a recent poll, 40% of Californians desire to leave the state, with the economy being cited as a major factor by many.
A variety of concerns that Californians have were revealed by the California Community Poll, which was conducted by Strategies 360 and the Los Angeles Times, the Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, and the Los Angeles Urban League.
It reveals a significant rise over the last three years, with many categories’ outcomes being significantly worse than in February 2020.
According to Strategies 360, “Satisfaction with the state economy has dropped 12-points since 2020, including 5-points since last year.”
“On average, residents are unsatisfied with the cost of their healthcare, the price of their homes, and the price of basic necessities of life (18% satisfied, 81% dissatisfied).
Additionally, the data indicates that Californians personally feel less financially secure than they did in prior years: only 28% of people in households making between $50,000 and $100,000 per year say they can live comfortably and save enough money for the future, down from 54% who said the same at the beginning of 2020.
For more such trending news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:
- 4 Out Of 10 California Residents Say They Are Seriously Considering Leaving The State
- Sailboats Competing In International Race Are Attacked By Killer Whales
Concerns over the economy contributed to the growing unhappiness with the state; 43% of respondents, up 11% from February 2020, believed that the state was headed in the wrong direction. Only 28% believed the state was heading in the right direction.
The poll also showed a significant divide between conservative and liberal state citizens, with the overwhelming negativity of conservative respondents tipping the scale in favor of unhappiness. Nearly four times as many Republicans as Democrats (83%) believed the state was headed in the wrong direction.
From June 6 to 16, the California Community Poll polled 1,354 Californians who were at least 18 years old. Its margin of error was estimated to be plus or minus 3 percentage points.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.