Moscow Police Discover Potential “Stalker” Of Idaho Murder Victim

On Monday, the Moscow Police Department in Moscow, Idaho, made new disclosures regarding a potential “stalker” who may have been following one of the stabbing victims.
On November 13, in the wee hours of the morning, four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed while they slept in a nearby off-campus apartment.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were the victims. There have been no suspects named by authorities, but Goncalves reportedly had a stalker in the past.
“Investigators have located an incident involving Kaylee at a nearby business using tips and leads, which may be the source of the reference to a stalker that she made to her friends and family.
Two men were spotted inside a nearby store in the middle of October. After they split up, one man seemed to follow Kaylee both inside and outside the store as she made her way to her car.
The man appeared to have avoided making eye contact with her as he turned away “According to a website update from the department.
But according to the update, officers have spoken with the two males who claimed to have been to the place of business to “meet women.”
“Detectives think that this was an isolated occurrence and not the start of a stalking trend based on the information that is currently available. There is no proof linking the two males to the killings “added the update.
The department said in a news release last month that it had “pursued hundreds of pieces of the material linked to this topic and have not been able to verify or identify a stalker” despite rumors that Goncalves had a stalker.
When asked about the department’s remarks concerning a stalker and their daughter, Goncalves’ parents recently spoke with NewsNation.
“She is a lovely young lady, and so are her friends. Therefore, they frequently attracted attention wherever they went. Therefore, whether it was a determined individual following her around, or not, I believe she had drawn notice.
I believe the officers investigated it and found no proof, so I believe what they claimed “Steve Goncalves, the father, said.
Kristi Goncalves, Goncalves’ mother, also discussed the investigation and how some suspects were eliminated very early on. She told the news source, “I just feel like there were a few people that were cleared extremely quickly that maybe shouldn’t have been.”
Since the inquiry started, more than 4,000 tips and more than 1,000 “digital media submissions” have been received, according to the police.
“We are confident that someone is in possession of knowledge that can contextualize the picture being painted by investigators of what happened that evening. Not the actions but the inquiry are our main concern.
Whether you think your information is important or not, it could be a piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders “the police force reported.
