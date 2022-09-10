Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.

As of late Friday afternoon, roughly seventy Mosquito Fire evacuees had made their way to the Baptist Church off Bell Road in Auburn, with many more individuals sleeping in their trucks and trailers outside. Earlier in the day, a second evacuation center had to be shut down after a location in Foresthill was added to the list of areas requiring evacuation.

The Pococks, Jim and Cheryl, claimed the Auburn parking lot was full on Thursday evening. The couple from the Todd Valley neighborhood slept on cots and air mattresses in the parking lot after they were forced to evacuate as a result of the fire. They were praying their house would be spared. By Friday afternoon, the fire had not yet spread to Todd Valley.

There is no shaking them because of their faith.