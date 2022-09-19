Monday, September 19, 2022
Mother Of 3 Children Who Drowned Off NYC Charged With Murder

On Friday morning, the 30-year-old woman who is suspected of killing her three children by drowning them off New York City’s Coney Island was arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of callous indifference to human life.

Erin Merdy was ordered back into custody after her virtual arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court from her hospital bed at Lutheran Medical Center. Her next court date is Tuesday, and she has not yet entered a plea.

While dressed in a yellow hospital gown, she sat up straight on a gurney and leaned to one side, offering just “Yes” in response to questions posed by city Judge Archana Rao at the outset of the hearing. She was accompanied by an NYPD officer and her attorney, neither of whom spoke right away when reached by CNN.

The assistant district attorney, David Ingle, said on Friday that Merdy was in charge of the three children and that the defendant had confirmed to her relatives that she had mistreated her children.

After being questioned by police on Monday morning in Brighton Beach, near Coney Island, the official said that Merdy was sent to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

At some point that morning, Ingle claimed, she was observed strolling along the world-famous Corney Island Boardwalk with her three children, a boy aged seven, a daughter aged four, and a baby girl aged three months and a half.

The youngsters were looked for by ground, air, and harbor troops. Their bodies were discovered on the West 35th Street waterfront at 4:42 a.m. on Monday, with both of them unresponsive.

According to Ingle, the kids were drenched and caked in sand. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey informed reporters on Monday that despite CPR and other efforts to save the victims’ lives, all three were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The youngsters drowned early on Monday morning; the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled their deaths murders.

A law enforcement official told CNN on Wednesday that New York police had detained Merdy on three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved disregard to human life, and three counts of murder with victims younger than 11 years old.

