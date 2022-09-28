Mother Sent Cryptic Message Before Dying, Cash Went To Clayton Business

The Athens mother whose burned body was discovered in Habersham County earlier this month had reportedly been to a Family Dollar the day before her death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 59-year-old Deborrah Collier was discovered on September 11 after she allegedly paid her daughter over $3,000 via Venmo along with the message “they aren’t going to let me go” and the location of the family’s spare key.

On September 11 at around 1 p.m., Collier was discovered naked and burned in a wooded region of Habersham County. She was discovered in a location roughly 13 miles from a Family Dollar store.

Her death was initially reported as a homicide investigation by the police. Now they’re calling it a death inquiry.

Video security footage released on September 10 shows that Collier visited a Family Dollar store in Clayton at 2:55 p.m., where she lingered for around 15 minutes. Collier bought a raincoat, a refillable torch lighter, a two-pack of paper towels, a huge tarp, and a reusable tote bag, as evidenced by her shopping receipts.

“The victim looks to be calm and not afraid in the video,” law enforcement officials stated. The victim “appears to have been alone in the van” in surveillance footage from the store and neighboring businesses.

The time of Collier’s death has been narrowed by the footage to between 3:09 pm on Saturday and 12:44 pm on Sunday, according to investigators.

Initally, deputies claimed they had learned that Amanda Bearden, Collier’s daughter, was in a Family Dollar on the 10th. However, the investigation team found that Bearden was not in fact present at the shop.

Aside from going camping, “what would she do with those stuff?” What Lefevre had to say. Irksomeness abounds, as they say.

Off-screen, Washington had a conversation with a worker who confirmed that Collier was doing OK.

As Lefevre put it, “It’s a tragedy.” Please let them find whoever did this to her.

Call (706) 839-0559 to speak with Investigator Cale Garrison, or (706) 839-0560 to speak with Investigator George Cason, if you have any information that could help in this investigation.