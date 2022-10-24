Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m.

Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.

Her true identity was revealed to be 33-year-old Jasmine Burrell.

While speaking with WBZ-TV, Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said that Burrell was a mother. As Burrell headed out to her vehicle in front of her apartment building, her 12-year-old son saw her shot.

“It breaks my heart to think that someone might have been taken from me in such a violent and tragic way. It’s tragic, and we’re all heartbroken by this latest loss of a young life in our community “exclaimed Peterson. “Life is priceless. It’s just as valuable in Mattapan as it is in the heart of Boston’s financial district.”

On Sunday night, people gathered to pray for the lady. Despite the weather, many of people showed up.

Peterson has stated his desire for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Police Department to show greater urgency in their service to the community.

“All killings are awful and each is tragic in its own unique manner. As more details become available, we will share them with you. However, at this time, we can say that this is a tragic situation, and that investigators are working diligently to find out what happened to the young woman “according to Kevin Hayden’s official statement as Suffolk County District Attorney.

Call the Boston Police Department if you have any information.

There have been no reported arrests.