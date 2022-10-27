Movies That Portray the Wild American West

Well, when it comes to movies, all of them are really great pieces of art. However, Western films that portray the Wild West, are a different kind of artwork. These films are super-catchy, and their storylines portray the west in its most raw and true element. Well, if you are also someone who loves watching the West vibe in movies, the list mentioned below is for you. Not only are these film action, crime, and thrillers, but there also are a few comedy movies.

Open Range

Open Range is a Western drama movie that discusses the story of Boss Spearman and cowhands Charley and Mose. The three drive across the country when Mose stops and goes to a sparse village on the way to buy a few necessary things. When Mose goes to buy a few things in the village, he has to endure violence and hostility at the hands of landowner Denton Baxtor, and his right-hand man Poole.

When Mose has not been back for a while, Boss and Charley realize that he must be in trouble, so they plan to retrieve Mose and take revenge on those who captured him.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

A Million Ways to Die in the West is a Western comedy movie that revolves around the story of Albert Stark. Albert is a well-mannered sheep farmer who avoids violence in a place where everyone is trying to kill one another. Amidst the Wild West, he also loses his girlfriend Louise to the town’s most successful businessperson.

After Albert loses his girlfriend, he meets the newly arrived woman Anna who knows how to shoot and becomes friends with Albert right after her arrival. Anna helps Albert gain his courage back, and he falls in love with her not knowing who her husband is. When Anna’s husband arrives, it is Albert’s true test of bravery because he is about to be buried in an unmarked grave.

True Grit

True Grit is a Western drama movie that discusses the story of a feisty 14-year-old girl Mattie Ross who seeks revenge after an outlaw named Tom Chaney murders her father. Mattie hires Rooster Cogburn a lawman to help her find Chaney and take revenge for her father. The two are not the only ones looking for Chaney since there is also Texas Ranger named LaBoeuf looking for him for different reasons. Well, the trio goes into hostile territory in order to look for justice.

The Ridiculous 6

Ridiculous 6 is a Western comedy movie that revolves around the ridiculous 6. Well, Knife is an orphan child raised by Native Americans. He finds out that some 5 outlaws are actually his half-brothers. Together, the 6 set out on a journey to save their unruly father.

The Revenant

The Revenant is a Western drama that revolves around the journey of Hugh Glass who sustains life-threatening injuries from a bear attack while exploring the wilderness. The member of Glass’s hunting team kills his son, and leaves him to die, Glass has to find a way back to civilization in order to survive. Glass is struck by grief and wants to avenge himself and his son, so he treks through the snowy wilderness to track down the traitor.

No Country for Old Men

No Country for Old Men is a Western crime thriller that revolves around Llewelyn Moss who is out hunting when he surprisingly finds the exchange of a huge drug deal. Moss takes what he finds unresistingly. However, little does he know that the killer Chigurh has picked up his trail.

Besides Chigurh, there is another person also looking for Moss. Sherrif Bell is an aging lawman, with his own dark secrets, who wants to bring a change, and his initial goal is to find moss to protect him.

Django Unchained

Django Unchained is a Western action film that is super-famous for its storyline, direction, and action. Django is a slave, who, two years prior to the civil war accompanies a German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz, an unconventional man to capture the vicious Brittle brothers. As their mission succeeds, Schultz frees Django and the two together hunt the South’s most wanted criminals. Their journeys take them to the ill-reputed estate of the shady Calvin Candie where Django’s long-lost wife has still been enslaved.

Appaloosa

Appaloosa is a Western drama movie that revolves around Virgil Cole, and his all-time friend and partner Everett Hitch. The two travel to the 1880s lawless towns in the Southwest where everyone wants to hire them in order to bring justice. The two get to the mining town of Appaloosa where things are not as simple.

The wicked rancher Randall Bragg and his allies have spread terror around the town in the hearts of the citizens. Well, in this case, Cole and Hitch try to end this terror; an unorthodox widow comes into the picture which complicates their bond and the situation at hand.

We hope this list was helpful for you. Watch these movies as they have great storylines, and have just the right vibe for anyone who takes interest in cowboy-type crime settings.