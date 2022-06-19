MrBeast Net Worth: How He Gained 94 Million Subscribers

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast, is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. As a YouTube star, Mr. Beast is known for his over-the-top antics and videos in which he rewards lucky contestants with large sums of money for their participation.

MrBeast Early Life and Career Beginnings

A native of Greenville (NC), Jimmy Donaldson was raised by his parents and attended Greenville Christian Academy, where he received his high school diploma in 2016.

When he was 12 years old, he started uploading movies to YouTube under the username “MrBeast6000.” To focus on his YouTube profession full-time, he briefly attended college before dropping out.

The majority of his early videos consisted of video game commentary, reactions, and funny compilations.

MrBeas Success

In 2017, the video “counting to 100,000” was released, and Jimmy immediately became a household name. It took him 44 hours to reach 100,000 in the video he made. As many as 21 million people watched the video.

Video footage of him counting up to 220,000 was posted as a follow-up. Other notable achievements include reading the “Bee Movie” script, ubering across the United States, shouting “Logan Paul” 100,000 times, and watching the Jake Paul music video “It’s Every Day Bro” on repeat for 10 hours.

Currently, he has more than 90 million subscribers on his YouTube channels and more than 10 billion views on his videos. Over 20 million people have seen the average video. It is estimated that he has a total of 12,000,000 Instagram, 9,000,000 Twitter, and 13,000,000 TikTok subscribers.

To outpace the T-Series in terms of subscriber growth, he partnered with PewDiePie and financed billboard and radio advertising. At the 2019 Shorty Awards, he was nominated for Vlogger of the Year. He received the Breakout Creator award. he has been nominated for a 2020 Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Social Star 2020. A year later, he was named YouTuber of the Year for 2020. The Streamy Awards named him 2020 Creator of the Year.

MrBeast had over 80 million video views and 400,000 new subscribers in only one week in July 2020. During that time, he was the 20th most popular YouTube personality.

Stunt Philanthropy

When he started “stunt philanthropy” in 2018 he hit the jackpot. MrBeast presented $1,000 to strangers in a popular video from this era. As a result of his generous prize giveaways, he quickly racked up millions of subscribers on his various channels.

People were challenged to retain their hands on $1 million in cash in December 2019. Finally, the last one to take their hand from the stack of cash was awarded the money;

Budget for each month’s video production

Every month, MrBeast says he spends as much money on materials as he makes. Given his penchant for giving away millions of cash in some of his videos, this makes sense. Production costs, employee pay, rent, and more cost him at least $3 million in August 2020.

Earnings per month

MrBeast’s YouTube views bring in at least $3 million a month, as we previously stated. Take MrBeast’s March 2022 activity, for example, which posted 54 movies across 13 different channels. A total of 283 million people viewed those 54 films. With this information, we can begin to estimate how much money MrBeast’s three principal sources of income would have brought in.

Ad revenue Sponsorships Merchandise

Getting in touch with each resource:

Revenue from advertising

CPMs for video advertising vary greatly from country to country. The cost of a video ad in the United States and Canada is far greater than the cost of an ad view in Brazil. However, an average video CPM of $5 might be assumed. It costs MrBeast $5 for every thousand views. With 283 million views, this video has generated a profit of $1.4 million.

MrBeast had previously been claimed to charge $1 million a month to be the lead sponsor on his main video website. For example, Experian was the sponsor in March. Assuming that Beast’s other channels bring in at least $1 million in sponsorships, it would bring his total earnings to $2 million.

Merchandise

Also known as the “holy grail” of secrecy. According to various estimates, MrBeast grossed $54 million in retail sales last year. Monthly, that amounted to $2.25 million. As a precaution, let’s round the estimate to $2 million.

MrBeast Net Worth

YouTube sensation, philanthropist, and entrepreneur MrBeast hails from the United States. Mr. Beast’s net worth is estimated at $25 million. Just from YouTube ads, MrBeast generates at least $3 million per month. There are no brand deals included here.

