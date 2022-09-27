Mta Conductor Punched Through Subway Window: Nypd

According to the police, an MTA employee was assaulted by a stranger at a Bronx subway station on Tuesday night.

The event happened on September 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the subway station located at East 149th Street and Grand Concourse. Police said an unidentified man assaulted the conductor in the face when he opened the train car window.

The conductor was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

One month prior to the attack, authorities sought the first three-year ban of an individual for assaulting an MTA worker. After 49-year-old Alexander Wright was charged with assaulting a janitor at a Bronx subway station, MTA chair Janno Lieber asked Bronx district attorney Darcel Clark in August to ask the court to prohibit Wright.

The New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline (1-800-577-TIPS) asked anyone with information to phone them (8477).