Multi-car Crash in South San Jose K!lls One, Injures 3

Police and firemen from San Jose are at the scene of a fatal crash involving more than one car.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the corner of Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues.

One of the cars flipped over, and they were both almost on the curb.

At the scene, an adult male driver was found dead.

The other driver and a woman who was riding with him were taken to the hospital with injuries that could kill them. At 6:01 p.m., police said that both were in very bad shape.

A young passenger was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

