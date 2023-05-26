Multiple Officers Shoot Man in New Hampshire Residence

A police officer shot and killed a man early Friday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. This has led to a probe by the government.
According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, officers who responded to a 911 call about a person with a gun at 1143 Mammoth Road just before 3:30 a.m. found the person outside of a home at an apartment complex and ended up shooting at them.
In the end, “a number of Manchester police officers fired their guns,” Formella’s office said in a statement. “Attempts were made to save the armed resident’s life, but he was shot and died.”
The person’s name hasn’t been made known to the public. The body will be examined by a doctor later today.
Video from the scene showed a large part of the complex cordoned off with yellow police tape, a lot of evidence marks all over the ground, and a number of officers searching the area.
No police officers or other people living in the area were hurt, and the officials say there is no danger to the public.
“In accordance with protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being kept secret until formal interviews are finished,” Formella’s office said. “The first officers who came to help were wearing cameras.”
The exact details of what happened are still being looked into. After the autopsy is done, more information is likely to come out.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Three Former Jackson Police Officers Charged With Homicide in Keith Murriel’s De@th
- An Illinois Man Who D!ed in WWII Will Be Buried in Killeen, Texas
This is the third time in the past year that a police officer has been shot in Manchester.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!