Multiple People Shot, 2 Dead After Violent Night In Philadelphia

After a violent night in the city of Philadelphia, at least six people were shot, and two of them died.
The most recent shooting happened in the 700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia. Investigators say that three people pulled up next to the victim’s sedan and fired at least twenty times at him. It happened at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. The person died right there. The suspects are now being looked for by the police.
In the Philadelphia neighborhood of Frankford, there was a shooting that killed one person. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night on Torresdale Avenue near Bridge Street. Police say that they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot more than once. They took him to the hospital right away, but the doctors there said he was dead. No arrests have been made.
The tweet below confirms the news:
#BREAKING Police: Multiple people shot, 2 dead after violent night in Philadelphiahttps://t.co/xfqw0JFH5a
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 18, 2023
A 41-year-old man who was shot in South Philadelphia is in very bad shape. It happened around midnight on Friday near 17th Street and Snyder Avenue. A suspect is still wanted by the police.
In a triple shooting in West Philadelphia, police say that more than twenty shots were fired. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Action Cam was at the scene on 40th Street between Poplar and West Girard Avenue. All three people who were hurt are getting better at the hospital. As investigators work to find the shooter, there is no word yet on a suspect.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner: