Multiple People Shot Near Monterey Park In Los Angeles

According to US media sources, police in California are reacting to a gunshot that has injured many persons.
After 22:00 local time on Saturday, the event took place in Monterey Park, which is located about eight miles (13 km) east of Los Angeles (06:00 GMT on Sunday).
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, thousands of people had previously gathered in the city in Monterey Park.
It’s not yet known how many people were shot or if anyone has passed away.
Police have not responded to inquiries regarding the incident, and it is unknown if a suspect is being held.
Social media videos revealed a significant police presence in the region.
There was a shooting in Monterey Park in California, killing 10 people. At least 9 more were injured.
At the time, the neighbourhood was celebrating Chinese New Year. According to police, the attacker is still at large, his motives are unknown. pic.twitter.com/tyCQxBT9Mn
— David Kime (@CyberRealms1) January 22, 2023
According to a witness who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, three persons barged into his business and ordered him to lock the door because a man with a machine gun was nearby.
The annual Lunar New Year festival lasts for a whole weekend and has, in the past, attracted crowds of over 100,000 people.
The activities on Saturday night were supposed to wrap up at 21:00 local time.
Approximately 60,000 individuals call Monterey Park home, and a sizable Asian community resides there.
