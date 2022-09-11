Multiple-shot Kenwood High School ‘community Member’ Dies on South Side, Officials Say

Officials said Saturday that they had identified the juvenile boy who was shot and killed on the South Side on Friday afternoon, describing him as a “community member” of Kenwood Academy High School.

Friday at 12:18 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death of 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Perkins, from the 1600 block of East 50th Street, died from numerous gunshot wounds on Saturday, and his death was ruled a homicide when an autopsy was performed.

This was at least the fourth shooting near a CPS school in 2018.

CFD spokesperson Larry Merritt said that shortly after noon, medics responded to a complaint that a teen boy at 5035 S. East End Ave. had been shot multiple times.

Merritt said the teen was declared dead on arrival at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Officer Michelle Tannehill, a spokesman for the Chicago police department, said that Perkins was shot in the head while standing outdoors. According to Tannehill’s email statement, “an unknown perpetrator approached and began firing shots at the victim.”

The victim, according to Merritt, was 15 years old.

Tannehill claims nobody has been apprehended in connection with the attack, which was carried out and then escaped in a dark-colored vehicle.

The East End Avenue address is very close to Kenwood Academy (5015 S Blackstone Ave).

Principal Karen Calloway of Kenwood Elementary School informed parents in a note received about 1:25 p.m. that the school had been placed on lockdown due to the involvement of a “member of our school community.”

Reports of gunfire near the school and a student injury were reported this afternoon, the message read. The Chicago Fire Department and Police Department rushed to the area to help. We kept students inside as a precaution throughout the police reaction.

We’re having a “soft” lockdown and calling off off-campus lunch today. Pizza has been ordered for hungry pupils, and classes will continue as scheduled, the statement said.

Please be assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and have asked for enhanced school security.

The note expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased student.

The Chicago Public Schools Office of Sports Administration also sent a note home to parents on Friday explaining that all after-school activities had been called off due to the weather.

The email announced that the football game between Kenwood High School and Taft High School, originally planned for Friday night at Taft, has been moved to Saturday at 4 p.m. at Taft.

Included in the email was a statement from Chicago Public Schools’ Executive Director of Sports Administration David Rosengard.

We are horrified to learn of the horrible circumstance that occurred near Kenwood High School this afternoon,” Rosengard wrote in the email. For the sake of the community’s safety, we are in frequent contact with the Kenwood administration, the CPS Office of School Safety and Security, and the Chicago Police Department.

North of Hyde Park Boulevard, where the incident occurred, police cars redirected traffic away from the intersection of 50th Place and East End.

By 3 o’clock in the afternoon, the school grounds seemed deserted, with only a few of students making their way to their cars.

In front of the school’s main door around 3:35 p.m., four Chicago police SUVs were parked, one of which had its blue lights flashing. At the very least one cop was waiting outside an SUV.

Two unmarked police cars were parked on the corner of Hyde Park Boulevard and Blackstone Avenue, and four more officers stood guard outside the school. A woman and a group of young people, who appeared to be students, hurriedly left the building a few minutes later.

The Chicago Public Schools issued a statement of sympathy on Friday afternoon.

To the family, friends, and community members who have been affected by the death of another young life, we at Chicago Public Schools send our deepest condolences.