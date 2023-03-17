Murder Inquiry Following Lincoln Park Man’s Body Taken From Chicago River

On Thursday, the body of a man who was 24 years old was pulled from the Chicago River in Lincoln Park.
Chicago police say that the 24-year-old man was pulled out of the water around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street. At the scene, he was said to be dead.
Detectives were looking into the death of a person. There was no other information.
The news comes two days after the cause of death for Krzysztof Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman whose body was found in Lake Michigan in December after he went missing from a party in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.
At the time, detectives didn’t call it a drowning but rather a death investigation.
The office of the Cook County Medical Examiner says that Szubert drowned and that being drunk also played a role. It was called a mistake. Chicago police found out the cause of death after the body was found.
Szubert died just a few days before Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral student at Northwestern, was found in Lake Michigan. Salvino had gone missing from a party in Lincoln Park and was also a doctoral student.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said that Salvino died of “drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor” in a report that came out last month. The accident was ruled to be the cause of death.
